WILL TIM JACKSON SELF-REPORT AGAIN TO THE OFFICE OF PUBLIC INTEGRITY?

Tim Jackson (right) and a previous CEO Dean Miller

LETTER TO EDITOR,

On 22 March 2022, Administrator Tim Jackson made a public statement in the Council Agenda and meeting that he had self-reported to the Office of Public Integrity (OPI) about an allegation that was published about him in the Coober Pedy Regional Times on 26 November 2021 in relation to his council’s handling of elected members’ ‘ordinary returns’.

I would like to know if Administrator Tim Jackson in accordance with his reporting obligations under the ICAC Act 2012, will now go and self-report to the OPI that he has been found to have defamed and victimised George Naumovic as published in the Coober Pedy Regional Times on the 19 August 2022? See attached Extract from Statement of Claim and the Judgement by Magistrate Davis.

We note that you published the original Concern’s Notice in the Council Agenda/Minutes 29-6-2021, so to complete the public record, will that outcome/judgment also be documented in the DCCP Council Agenda and Minutes as a record of fact for the purposes of transparency and vindication of George Naumovic’s reputation?

Will the DCCP now conduct section 270 reviews on all decisions that he has made concerning George Naumovic as it has been clearly identified that Jackson knew Naumovic should have been provided with Whistle Blower Protection?

I quote from the Office of Public Integrity guidelines for Public Officer reporting procedures.

From the Director

The Independent Commission Against Corruption Act 2012 (ICAC Act) imposes mandatory reporting obligations upon persons involved in public administration.

The Office for Public Integrity (OPI) relies upon persons involved in public administration to provide information that helps identify corruption with a view to improving integrity in public administration.

Persons involved in public administration are best placed to identify behaviour and anomalies that might reveal corruption or serious impropriety within an organisation. It is critical to maintaining a strong administration that those involved in public administration report any reasonable suspicions they may have to the appropriate body.

It is essential for every person involved in public administration to understand their reporting obligations and to comply with them.

Directions and Guidelines – Office for Public Integrity – Relevant statutory definitions

Corruption in public administration is defined by section 5(1) of the ICAC Act and means

conduct that constitutes –

a) an offence against Part 7 Division 4 (Offences relating to public officers) of the Criminal Law Consolidation Act 1935, which includes the following offences:

i. bribery or corruption of public officers;

ii. threats or reprisals against public officers;

iii. abuse of public office;

iv. demanding or requiring benefit on basis of public office;

v. offences relating to appointment to public office; or

b) an offence against the Public Sector (Honesty and Accountability) Act 1995 or the

Public Corporations Act 1993, or an attempt to commit such an offence; or

(ba) an offence against the Lobbyists Act 2015, or an attempt to commit such an offence; or

c) any of the following in relation to an offence referred to in a preceding paragraph:

d) aiding, abetting, counselling or procuring the commission of the offence;

e) inducing, whether by threats or promises or otherwise, the commission of the offence;

f) being in any way, directly or indirectly, knowingly concerned in, or party to, the commission of the offence;

g) conspiring with others to effect the commission of the offence

AJ. Walsh

Resident/Ratepayer, Coober Pedy SA.