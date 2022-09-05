REX NAMED AIRLINE OF THE YEAR



Rex has been declared the ‘Airline of the Year’ at the inaugural Australian Aviation Awards for

2022 organised in partnership with UNSW.

The judges recognised Rex’s resilience, adaptability, flexibility, innovation and growth whilst

keeping regional towns and major cities connected during a time of unprecedented adversity

in aviation.



The judges noted that Rex has been able to not just survive, but thrive, where other airlines

have failed.



Not only does the introduction of Rex’s domestic trunk services bring another competitor to

Aussie skies, keeping fares low, but provides passengers seamless connectivity to its regional

network. The airline’s renowned customer-focused hospitality has also proven a strong point

of difference throughout the pandemic, and now during the post-pandemic travel boom.



The award was presented at a Gala Dinner in Sydney in front of several hundred guests

including many of the industry’s leading lights.



Accepting the award, Chief Operating Officer, Neville Howell, paid special tribute to the

leadership of the airline’s Executive Chairman, Lim Kim Hai and the efforts of Rex’s 1650 staff.

“Kim Hai has steered us through some very stormy waters. It’s been very, very tough and he

knows as well as I, you can’t do it by yourself – you need good people.



“And we are very fortunate at Rex to have fantastic baggage handlers that don’t lose bags,

great flight crew and flight attendants, fantastic airport staff and the most magnificent people

in admin – they have all helped us through this difficult period.



“So to them, this is for them, they’ve done this for us and we feel indebted to them for

everything they have done for this airline,” Mr Howell said.



CEO and cofounder of Aerologix, Tom Caska, announced Rex Airlines as winner of the Airline of the

Year Award.Rex is Australia’s largest independent regional and domestic airline operating a fleet of 61

Saab 340 and 7 Boeing 737-800NG aircraft to 58 destinations throughout all states in

Australia. In addition to the airline Rex, the Rex Group comprises wholly owned subsidiaries

Pel-Air Aviation (air freight, aeromedical and charter operator) and the two pilot academies,

Australian Airline Pilot Academy in Wagga Wagga and Ballarat.