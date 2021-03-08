UPDATE: DETECTIVES INVESTIGATE DEATH IN FLINDERS RANGES NEAR HAWKER

Woman’s body found in Flinders Ranges

08 Mar 2021 3:35pm

Major Crime Detectives have located the body of a woman in a shallow grave in the Flinders Ranges north of Hawker as part of an investigation into the suspected death of a 21-year-old woman.

On Saturday 6 March, a 21-year-old woman was reported missing at the Hindley Street Police Station.

She was last seen at Southern Cross Homes on Marion Road at Plympton North about 10pm on Friday 5 March.

On Sunday 7 March, Southern District CIB and Major Crime Detectives interviewed her 20-year-old boyfriend. He has then taken Detectives to an area at Moralana Creek, about 40 kilometres north of Hawker where officers located a shallow grave.

Today, Major Crime Detectives with the assistance of Forensic Response Section and a pathologist attended and located the deceased woman.



A 20-year-old Kurralta Park man is in police custody. He was arrested for failing to report a death to the Coroner and is expected to appear in the Port Augusta Magistrates Court tomorrow, Tuesday 9 March.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au/

Major Crime detectives have located what is believed to be a shallow grave in the Flinders Ranges north of Hawker as part of an investigation into the suspected death of a 21-year-old woman.

PREVIOUSLY: 08 Mar 2021 9:52am

Detectives from Major Crime Investigation Branch and Far North Local Service Area, local police and Forensic Response officers are at a location at Moralana Creek, about 40 kilometres north of Hawker.

A 20-year-old Kurralta Park man is in police custody. He was arrested for failing to report a death to the Coroner and is expected to appear in the Port Augusta Magistrates Court tomorrow, Tuesday 9 March.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au