UPDATE: MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER IN FLINDERS RANGES

A 20-year-old Kurralta Park man has been charged with murder following the discovery of the body of a woman in a shallow grave near Hawker in the Far North of the state. The man is expected to appear in the Port Augusta Magistrates Court tomorrow, Tuesday 9 March.
08 Mar 2021 7:51pm
Major Crime Detectives have located the body of a woman in a shallow grave in the Flinders Ranges north of Hawker as part of an investigation into the suspected death of a 21-year-old woman.
On Saturday 6 March, a 21-year-old woman was reported missing at the Hindley Street Police Station.
She was last seen at Southern Cross Homes on Marion Road at Plympton North about 10pm on Friday 5 March.
On Sunday 7 March, Southern District CIB and Major Crime Detectives interviewed her 20-year-old boyfriend. He has then taken Detectives to an area at Moralana Creek, about 40 kilometres north of Hawker where officers located a shallow grave.
Today, Major Crime Detectives with the assistance of Forensic Response Section and a pathologist attended and located the deceased woman.
A 20-year-old Kurralta Park man was arrested yesterday for failing to report a death to the Coroner.
The man has now been further charged with murder. He is expected to appear in the Port Augusta Magistrates Court tomorrow, Tuesday 9 March.
Investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au/
