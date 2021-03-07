DOUBLE FATALITY STUART HIGHWAY NEAR GLENDAMBO/PIMBA

07 Mar 2021 6:39am

Two people have died following a crash on the Stuart Highway at Wirraminna in the State’s Far North.

A crash involving a B-double truck and a Ford utility occurred on the highway between Pimba and Glendambo about 12.15pm on Saturday 6 March, with both vehicles then catching fire.

On investigation, the driver of the Ford ute a 23-year-old man from the ACT and a passenger in the truck a 57-year-old woman from Para Vista died at the scene.

The truck driver, a 49-year-old man from Para Vista was airlifted to the Royal Adelaide Hospital in a critical condition.

The highway remains closed to all traffic in both directions as the road surface has been damaged by the crash and fire. SES volunteers are assisting with traffic control.

North bound traffic on the Stuart Highway is being diverted at Pimba and vehicles travelling south towards Adelaide are being diverted at Coober Pedy.

Major Crash Investigators flew to the scene from Adelaide to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The two deaths brings the number of lives lost on our roads this year to 20 compared to 17.