SERIOUS CRASH ON STUART HIGHWAY IN FAR NORTH – ROAD CLOSED TWO-WAYS

UPDATE: Serious Crash on Stuart Highway in Far North

06 Mar 2021 5:17pm

Emergency services are responding to reports of a serious crash on the Stuart Highway at Wirraminna in the State’s Far North.

A crash and fire were reported on the highway between Pimba and Glendambo about 12.15pm on Saturday 6 March. The crash involves a car and truck.

The highway is closed to all traffic in both directions and all motorists are advised to avoid the area. The road is expected to be closed for several days.

Major Crash Investigators have flown to the scene from Adelaide to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

06 Mar 2021 12:37pm

Emergency services are responding to reports of a serious crash on the Stuart Highway at Wirraminna in the State’s Far North.

A crash and fire were reported on the highway between Pimba and Glendambo about 12.15pm on Saturday 6 March.

The highway is closed to all traffic in both directions and all motorists are advised to avoid the area and take an alternate route if possible.

Restrictions are expected to be in place for several hours.

