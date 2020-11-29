FULFILL YOUR SINGING DREAM – Choir call-out for award-winning cabaret

Adelaide’s Cabaret queen Michaela Burger is set to perform in Coober Pedy in March 2021

Adelaide’s Cabaret queen Michaela Burger will perform her award-winning cabaret show A Migrant’s Son in Coober Pedy in March 2021. But the show can’t go on without a community choir.

A Migrant’s Son, which premiered at the 2018 Adelaide Cabaret Festival, is an extraordinary new work exploring powerful true stories of Greek migration to Australia in the 1930s.

Michaela is calling on the local community to bring out their singing voices as she searches for a choir to add an extra element to her cabaret.

“It’s a wonderful way to bring the community into the performance and to hear their beautiful voices together just lifts the experience,” Michaela said.

The cabaret, written by Michaela, has close connections with Coober Pedy, where her parents met and where she was born and raised.

During the 2019 tour, 59 choir members from regional choirs joined Michaela across four performances.

Choir members relished the experience: “Go for it! It was a great experience and a privilege to be part of Michaela Burger’s wonderful performance.”

“I loved it. Michaela is fabulous and Carol was really good in rehearsing with us. (it was a) great experience to try something professional.”

“I loved everything about it. I would love to be involved in something like this again if given the chance.”

Choir rehearsals will take place in the weeks leading up to the performances coordinated by a local choir leader.

Choir members will perform in A Migrant’s Son on 27 March, 9pm, Coober Pedy Drive-In.

Everyone who wants to sing or has a background in singing is encouraged to register their interest with Country Arts SA’s Creative Communities Programmer Tammy Hall tammy.hall@countryarts.org.au 08 8444 0411.

This project has been by the Australian Government through the Australia Council, its arts funding and advisory body.