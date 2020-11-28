UPDATE COVID-19 DIRECTION 2020 – PARAFIELD CLUSTER ISOLATION NO 4

28 Nov 2020 7:38pm An update has been made to the Parafield Gardens Cluster in South Australia.

The Emergency Management (Parafield Cluster Isolation No 3) (COVID-19) Direction 2020 has been revoked and replaced by the Emergency Management (Parafield Cluster Isolation No 4) (COVID-19) Direction 2020. This new Direction came into effect as 6.35pm Saturday 28 November 2020.

An additional location has been added to the list which requires self-isolation of:

Anyone who was physically present at the Intensive English Language Institute (Flinders University Sturt Campus, University Drive Beadford Park 5042 13 November until 28 November 2020



The following restrictions and provisions are in place and carried over from the previous Direction:

This Direction applies to any person who was physically present at the following businesses and/or schools on one or more of the following days:

Year 9 students of Woodville High School who were at School, 11 Actil Ave, St Clair 5011 Any time between 23 November until 24 November 2020

Any time between 23 November until 24 November 2020 SA Structural, 40-45 Kaurana Ave Edinburgh 5111

Between 7.30am – 3.30pm on 12 November 2020

Between 7.30am – 3.30pm on 12 November 2020 Roma Mitchel Secondary College, Briens Rd, Gepps Cross 5094

12 & 13 November 2020

12 & 13 November 2020 Thomas More College, 23 Amsterdam Cres, Salisbury Downs 5108

12 & 13 November 2020

12 & 13 November 2020 Mawson Lakes Primary School, 12-24 Garden Tce, Mawson Lakes 5095 13 November 2020

13 November 2020 Elizabeth Aquadome, Crockerton Rd, Elizabeth 5112

Between 11am – 1.30pm on 14 November 2020

Between 11am – 1.30pm on 14 November 2020 Peppers Waymouth Hotel Adelaide, 55 Waymouth St, Adelaide 5000

Any time between 2 November until 15 November 2020 inclusive

Any time between 2 November until 15 November 2020 inclusive Woodville Pizza Bar, 1/58 Woodville Rd, Woodville South 5011 Any time between 6 November until 16 November inclusive

***IMPORTANT- This also includes people who received a delivery from the Woodville Pizza Bar and the delivery driver.

This also applies to any members of the household of those identified as having attended Roma Mitchel Secondary College, Thomas More College, Mawson Lakes Primary School and Woodville Pizza Par on the above dates.

The people present at the businesses and/or schools at the times specified above are required to:

Travel by the most direct and practical route to their residential premises unless they are already at that location;

All identified people must reside and remain isolated and segregated from other people at the residential premises for a period of 14 days commencing the last day they attended the business and/or school (or the member of their household attended the business and/or school);

Ensure that they do not leave the designated residential premises unless: for medical purposes, to obtain medical care or medical supplies, to receive a COVID-19 test, in an emergency situation or otherwise specified by the State Coordinator or delegate;

Wear a mask when leaving the residential premises and only travel directly to/from the destination (e.g. testing site);

Take reasonable steps to ensure no other person enters the place unless another person usually resides at the premises, they are also isolating or they provide/receive care to/from the nominated person;

Follow all reasonable directions from a treating medical practitioner;

Submit to a COVID-19 test on day 1 and 12 of this Direction being issued. Note- if the person has received a test in between the day of attending the site and before this direction was in place they are not required to obtain an additional day 1 test; and

Notify SA Health immediately if they develop any COVID-19 symptoms.

If the person is advised by a medical practitioner that they have tested positive to COVID-19 they must remain in a health or other facility in accordance with the instruction provided until a medical practitioner certifies that the person is eligible for discharge.

If the person received a negative COVID-19 test result they must complete the specified 14 day self-quarantine period and continue to remain segregated from other people.

This Direction does not apply to any person who was directed to and entered the hotel site of Peppers Waymouth Hotel Adelaide, as a member of the Outbreak Response Team who was dressed in full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The Communicable Diseases Control Branch can be contacted on 1300 232 272.

All existing directions, frequently asked questions and other information can be found here: https://www.covid-19.sa.gov.au/emergency-declarations.

For further information please call the SA COVID-19 Information Line on 1800 253 787 between the hours of 9am to 5pm 7 days per week or go to the SA Health website at http://www.sahealth.sa.gov.au or www.sa.gov.au/covid-19