UPDATED: SERIOUS CRASH AT COOBER PEDY OVERNIGHT

05 Dec 2020 4:09pm A man has died following a serious crash at Coober Pedy last night.

About 10.20pm on Friday 4 December, police and emergency services were called to Robins Boulevard after reports a man had been struck by a car.

The 36-year-old Coober Pedy man sustained serious injuries in the crash and sadly died.

The road was closed for several hours while local police investigated but it has since been reopened.

Major Crash Investigators flew to the town from Adelaide this morning to examine the circumstances around the crash.

The man’s death is the 88th life lost on our roads this year as compared to 101 for the same time last year.

Anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to police is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

05 Dec 2020 6:34am. Major Crash will fly to Coober Pedy this morning following a serious crash overnight.

About 10.20pm on Friday 4 December, police and emergency services were called to Robins Boulevard after reports a man had been struck by a car.

The man sustained life threatening injuries in the crash.

The road was closed for several hours while local police investigated but it has since been reopened.

Major Crash Investigators will make their way from Adelaide this morning to examine the circumstances around the crash.

Anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to police is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.