REGIONAL AIRPORTS LAND $66 MILLION IN GRANT FUNDING



The Australian Government is continuing to provide unprecedented support for the aviation industry, with $66 million in grants under the Regional Airports Screening Infrastructure (RASI) grant program announced for eligible regional airports across Australia today.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the funding would allow those airports to carry out necessary infrastructure works in preparation for increased passengers as more air services take flight.

“The aviation industry was one of the first and hardest-hit industries during COVID-19 and as we look to get even more planes back in the sky, we are continuing to support regional airports to ensure they bounce back strongly and can continue to connect our regions,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

“This critical grant funding will reduce the costs to regional airports of security screening compliance at regional airports across Australia, including Rockhampton, Townsville, Whyalla, Ayers Rock (Uluru), Ballina, Byron and Broome.

“Not only will this provide a significant boost for the airports, it will benefit regional passengers across Australia by ensuring those grant-funded screening costs don’t flow through to ticket prices.”

Mr McCormack said the RASI program was part of the Government’s $715 million COVID-19 Australian Airline Financial Relief Package, which has been offering much-needed relief to the sector since being announced in March 2020.

“It’s been a difficult year for the sector, its workers and those communities that rely on their local airports,” Mr McCormack said.

“But our message is clear – the Australian Government is committed to standing right there with them as we once again soar to new heights.“That’s why we’ve taken fast and decisive action by committing more than $2.7 billion to maintaining aviation jobs and critical air connections, with funding having flowed from early on in the pandemic.

“As the festive season and a new year quickly comes around, Australians will be able to continue to rely on their local airport to reconnect with family and take a much-needed holiday.”

The Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications is working closely with grantee airports to implement the RASI program.