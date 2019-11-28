GENERAL News

COOBER PEDY AIRPORT – CHANGES TO APPROACH PROCEDURES

When will this change occur?

Airservices will implement changes for aircraft arriving to Coober Pedy Airport from February 2020.

Why are the changes necessary?

Since 2007, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has encouraged its members to implement approach procedures with vertical (straight up and down) guidance to improve safety for aircraft arriving at airports.

One way to do this is to make it possible for aircraft to use Baro-VNAV technology. BARO-VNAV stands for Barometric vertical navigation.

Baro-VNAV is a technology available on most large modern aircraft. It allows aircraft to land more smoothly, without using ground based navigation equipment. It also reduces the workload for pilots and decreases their reliance on visual assessments on approach, making landing safer. Baro-VNAV approaches reduce the frequency of an aircraft needing to either circle or complete a missed approach as they give pilots greater accuracy.

The introduction of Baro-VNAV requires changes to existing procedures to each end of the runway at Coober Pedy Airport (Runway 04/22).

What is going to change?

How can I get more information?

For Queries regarding information contact Community Engagement:

Via email to communityengagement@airservicesaustralia.com
Via mail to Community Engagement Manager, Airservices Australia, Locked Bag 747, Eagle Farm QLD 4009

For matters relating to current aircraft operations, contact the Noise Complaints and Information Service (NCIS) on:

1800 802 584 (free call)
131 450 (interpreter service)

