WOOMERA EXCLUSION ZONE – CURRENT ACTIVITY NOV-DEC 2019

PUBLIC NOTICE

WOOMERA EXCLUSION ZONE & REVIEW OF PERMIT INFORMATION

Amber Zone 1 – South-Eastern Corner

25 NOVEMBER—15 DECEMBER 2019

The Stuart Highway will not be closed and there will be no suspension of standing permission during the period 25 November to 15 December 2019.

A permit is required for entry to the Woomera Prohibited Area (WPA) except for areas covered by a standing permission. You are encouraged to review the permit information, which is available at:

https://www.defence.gov.au/woomera/permits.htm