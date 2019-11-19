GENERAL News

WOOMERA EXCLUSION ZONE – CURRENT ACTIVITY NOV-DEC 2019

By on ( Leave a comment )

PUBLIC NOTICE
WOOMERA EXCLUSION ZONE & REVIEW OF PERMIT INFORMATION

Amber Zone 1 – South-Eastern Corner
25 NOVEMBER—15 DECEMBER 2019

The Stuart Highway will not be closed and there will be no suspension of standing permission during the period 25 November to 15 December 2019.

A permit is required for entry to the Woomera Prohibited Area (WPA) except for areas covered by a standing permission. You are encouraged to review the permit information, which is available at:
https://www.defence.gov.au/woomera/permits.htm

Categories: GENERAL News

Published by Coober Pedy Regional Times

South Australian Outback/Regional Newspaper and Community Forum Copyright material - disclaimer applies

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s