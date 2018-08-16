COOBER PEDY News & Events

COUNCILS RECEIVE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE – GRANT ALLOCATIONS 2018–19 [SA]

By
_Roadworks Coober Pedy 4555

Australian Government funding to councils may see much needed road repairs around small towns like Coober Pedy  (see below for breakdown of council funding allocations)

The Financial Assistance Grant program supports a wide range of community projects

  • Councils can spend their grants according to local priorities
  • More than $2.4 billion is being provided under the program this financial year

The Coalition Government’s first quarterly payment under the 2018-19 Financial Assistance Grant program will be delivered to the states and territories from today and will be distributed to local councils across the country.

Minister for Regional Development, Territories and Local Government John McVeigh said the $307 million allocated this quarter will be spent in local priority areas including health, recreation, environment, employment and road projects.

“These grants are untied which means councils across Australia can spend their funding based on their own priorities and deliver the infrastructure and services their communities need,” Dr McVeigh said.

“In this financial year, the Coalition Government will provide more than $2.4 billion in untied funds to 546 local councils under the Financial Assistance Grant program.

“Under the program, the Coalition Government has provided more than $11 billion to local government since 2013–14, to help deliver services and build vital community infrastructure.

“The Coalition Government also supports local councils through a range of other targeted funding programs including; Roads to Recovery, Bridges Renewal, the Building Better Regions Fund and the Regional Growth Fund.”

Details of the allocations to councils under the Financial Assistance Grant program are available online at: regional.gov.au/local/assistance/index.aspx

Jurisdiction# General purpose Local roads Total
New South Wales $272,233,229 $109,570,884 $381,804,113
Victoria $217,815,289 $77,859,739 $295,675,028
Queensland $170,571,437 $70,759,561 $241,330,998
Western Australia $89,210,199 $57,744,700 $146,954,899
South Australia $60,012,812 $20,754,949 $80,767,761
Tasmania $18,246,623 $20,013,286 $38,259,909
Northern Territory $8,687,689 $8,846,607 $17,534,296
Australian Capital Territory $14,325,930 $12,109,815 $26,435,745
Total $851,103,208 $377,659,541 $1,228,762,749
 

 

      

South Australia – State summary

General purpose and local road financial assistance grant
Local Govern-ment Area
Financial Assistance Grant for 2018–19
2018–19 Early Payment
made in June 2018
2018–19 Cash Payments
to be made in 2018–19
Total of the early
and cash payments
General Purpose
Local Roads
Total
General Purpose
Local Roads
Special Roads
Total
Grant Total
Adelaide Hills Council
$416,884
$430,500
$847,384
$404,916
$285,552
$0
$690,468
$1,537,852
Adelaide Plains Council
$577,870
$155,765
$733,635
$572,037
$113,900
$0
$685,937
$1,419,572
Alexan-drina Council
$371,863
$357,205
$729,068
$434,372
$261,067
$0
$695,439
$1,424,507
Anangu Pitj-antjatjara Inc
$598,275
$91,743
$690,018
$605,191
$64,244
$0
$669,435
$1,359,453
Berri Barmera Council
$1,206,969
$128,354
$1,335,323
$1,125,741
$94,514
$497,000
$1,717,255
$3,052,578
City of Burnside
$472,353
$293,063
$765,416
$476,933
$203,668
$0
$680,601
$1,446,017
City of Charles Sturt
$1,194,786
$732,887
$1,927,673
$1,208,813
$511,369
$0
$1,720,182
$3,647,855
City of Holdfast Bay
$389,410
$229,200
$618,610
$369,476
$152,573
$0
$522,049
$1,140,659
City of Mitcham
$690,907
$463,301
$1,154,208
$694,766
$320,726
$0
$1,015,492
$2,169,700
City of Mount Gambier
$1,240,015
$241,656
$1,481,671
$1,448,454
$172,932
$0
$1,621,386
$3,103,057
City of Onkaparinga
$2,658,010
$1,439,388
$4,097,398
$2,752,966
$998,980
$1,507,500
$5,259,446
$9,356,844
City of Playford
$4,730,766
$785,547
$5,516,313
$4,867,108
$558,605
$0
$5,425,713
$10,942,026
City of Port Adelaide Enfield
$1,303,203
$831,559
$2,134,762
$1,288,433
$571,394
$175,000
$2,034,827
$4,169,589
City of Port Lincoln
$619,131
$139,983
$759,114
$723,203
$89,480
$0
$812,683
$1,571,797
City of Prospect
$223,064
$124,822
$347,886
$215,912
$84,146
$0
$300,058
$647,944
City of Salisbury
$3,239,023
$963,648
$4,202,671
$3,489,091
$676,427
$302,000
$4,467,518
$8,670,189
City of Victor Harbor
$159,792
$168,333
$328,125
$155,627
$111,859
$0
$267,486
$595,611
City of West Torrens
$617,955
$373,673
$991,628
$619,382
$258,518
$0
$877,900
$1,869,528
Clare & Gilbert Valleys Council
$327,585
$236,947
$564,532
$408,355
$167,688
$0
$576,043
$1,140,575
Coorong District Council
$1,209,971
$404,425
$1,614,396
$1,128,540
$281,317
$0
$1,409,857
$3,024,253
Copper Coast Council
$727,290
$197,706
$924,996
$849,544
$140,296
$0
$989,840
$1,914,836
Corporation of the City of Campbelltown
$541,596
$327,936
$869,532
$524,818
$221,672
$0
$746,490
$1,616,022
Corporation of the City of Marion
$935,360
$586,032
$1,521,392
$964,480
$412,970
$0
$1,377,450
$2,898,842
Corporation of the City of Norwood Payneham & St Peters
$390,660
$223,084
$613,744
$369,087
$147,882
$0
$516,969
$1,130,713
Corporation of the City of Port Augusta
$1,349,712
$176,096
$1,525,808
$1,358,099
$117,694
$0
$1,475,793
$3,001,601
Corporation of the City of Tea Tree Gully
$1,032,682
$684,158
$1,716,840
$1,040,199
$474,574
$0
$1,514,773
$3,231,613
Corporation of the City of Unley
$411,727
$232,632
$644,359
$399,189
$157,051
$0
$556,240
$1,200,599
Corporation of the City of Whyalla
$1,991,442
$240,319
$2,231,761
$2,031,610
$154,478
$0
$2,186,088
$4,417,849
Corporation of the Town of Walkerville
$80,161
$47,088
$127,249
$84,125
$33,644
$0
$117,769
$245,018
District Council of Barunga West
$174,786
$117,566
$292,352
$163,023
$84,171
$0
$247,194
$539,546
District Council of Ceduna
$1,028,206
$271,025
$1,299,231
$959,009
$186,989
$0
$1,145,998
$2,445,229
District Council of Cleve
$537,205
$241,129
$778,334
$501,052
$169,662
$0
$670,714
$1,449,048
District Council of Coober Pedy
$413,055
$27,880
$440,935
$385,258
$20,234
$0
$405,492
$846,427
District Council of Elliston
$366,922
$250,382
$617,304
$342,229
$176,130
$459,000
$977,359
$1,594,663
District Council of Franklin Harbour
$519,630
$132,354
$651,984
$484,659
$94,406
$0
$579,065
$1,231,049
District Council of Grant
$576,004
$205,817
$781,821
$718,023
$143,705
$200,000
$1,061,728
$1,843,549
District Council of Karoonda East Murray
$605,441
$206,862
$812,303
$564,695
$146,851
$0
$711,546
$1,523,849
District Council of Kimba
$503,927
$184,843
$688,770
$470,013
$129,417
$0
$599,430
$1,288,200
District Council of Lower Eyre Peninsula
$237,806
$251,578
$489,384
$225,067
$184,818
$0
$409,885
$899,269
District Council of Loxton Waikerie
$1,802,066
$445,803
$2,247,869
$1,680,790
$315,506
$0
$1,996,296
$4,244,165
District Council of Mount Barker
$370,042
$349,524
$719,566
$407,622
$258,950
$0
$666,572
$1,386,138
District Council of Mount Remarkable
$830,862
$222,762
$1,053,624
$774,946
$157,903
$0
$932,849
$1,986,473
District Council of Orroroo Carrieton
$486,219
$155,630
$641,849
$453,496
$110,082
$499,000
$1,062,578
$1,704,427
District Council of Peterborough
$666,201
$149,295
$815,496
$621,366
$104,762
$0
$726,128
$1,541,624
District Council of Robe
$14,836
$66,147
$80,983
$14,544
$45,637
$131,000
$191,181
$272,164
District Council of Streaky Bay
$735,724
$283,084
$1,018,808
$686,211
$197,765
$0
$883,976
$1,902,784
District Council of Tumby Bay
$267,786
$160,536
$428,322
$249,764
$112,493
$0
$362,257
$790,579
District Council of Yankalilla
$64,067
$93,978
$158,045
$85,013
$18,505
$0
$103,518
$261,563
Gerard Reserve Council Inc
$23,349
$12,223
$35,572
$23,619
$8,559
$0
$32,178
$67,750
Kangaroo Island Council
$818,059
$242,871
$1,060,930
$805,298
$172,548
$0
$977,846
$2,038,776
Kingston District Council
$271,081
$153,511
$424,592
$252,837
$110,932
$0
$363,769
$788,361
Light Regional Council
$173,042
$255,941
$428,983
$215,707
$178,022
$0
$393,729
$822,712
Maralinga Tjarutja
$48,785
$32,823
$81,608
$49,350
$22,985
$0
$72,335
$153,943
Mid Murray Council
$1,552,897
$395,545
$1,948,442
$1,612,500
$283,984
$506,000
$2,402,484
$4,350,926
Municipal Council of Roxby Downs
$59,208
$48,206
$107,414
$69,161
$18,114
$0
$87,275
$194,689
Naracoorte Lucindale Council
$1,279,713
$294,965
$1,574,678
$1,411,166
$208,421
$0
$1,619,587
$3,194,265
Nipapanha Community Incorporated
$14,978
$12,170
$27,148
$15,151
$8,522
$0
$23,673
$50,821
Northern Areas Council
$710,526
$244,740
$955,266
$662,708
$172,770
$0
$835,478
$1,790,744
Outback Communities Authority
$756,100
$0
$756,100
$764,839
$0
$0
$764,839
$1,520,939
Port Pirie Regional Council
$2,069,125
$284,082
$2,353,207
$1,929,875
$200,886
$0
$2,130,761
$4,483,968
Regional Council of Goyder
$1,335,282
$412,431
$1,747,713
$1,245,418
$289,101
$93,000
$1,627,519
$3,375,232
Renmark Paringa Council
$1,271,807
$131,020
$1,402,827
$1,186,216
$99,769
$977,000
$2,262,985
$3,665,812
Rural City of Murray Bridge
$1,735,083
$292,881
$2,027,964
$1,673,751
$208,682
$0
$1,882,433
$3,910,397
Southern Mallee District Council
$573,969
$245,369
$819,338
$535,341
$171,554
$218,000
$924,895
$1,744,233
Tatiara District Council
$1,365,690
$340,321
$1,706,011
$1,565,950
$239,993
$386,500
$2,192,443
$3,898,454
The Barossa Council
$320,019
$284,569
$604,588
$398,923
$210,001
$0
$608,924
$1,213,512
The Corporation of the City of Adelaide
$246,038
$153,908
$399,946
$250,843
$107,636
$0
$358,479
$758,425
The Flinders Ranges Council
$604,402
$182,274
$786,676
$563,727
$129,268
$0
$692,995
$1,479,671
Town of Gawler
$661,526
$193,686
$855,212
$737,529
$137,520
$0
$875,049
$1,730,261
Wakefield Regional Council
$976,984
$323,584
$1,300,568
$911,235
$226,313
$0
$1,137,548
$2,438,116
Wattle Range Council
$1,132,341
$325,466
$1,457,807
$1,411,530
$234,829
$275,000
$1,921,359
$3,379,166
Wudinna District Council
$615,749
$242,098
$857,847
$574,311
$170,159
$0
$744,470
$1,602,317
Yalata Community Inc
$84,041
$26,427
$110,468
$74,836
$73,202
$0
$148,038
$258,506
Yorke Peninsula Council
$722,358
$493,509
$1,215,867
$673,744
$347,973
$0
$1,021,717
$2,237,584
Totals
$59,331,399
$20,747,865
$80,079,264
$60,012,812
$14,528,949
$6,226,000
$80,767,761
$160,847,025

