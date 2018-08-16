COUNCILS RECEIVE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE – GRANT ALLOCATIONS 2018–19 [SA]

The Financial Assistance Grant program supports a wide range of community projects
- Councils can spend their grants according to local priorities
- More than $2.4 billion is being provided under the program this financial year
The Coalition Government’s first quarterly payment under the 2018-19 Financial Assistance Grant program will be delivered to the states and territories from today and will be distributed to local councils across the country.
Minister for Regional Development, Territories and Local Government John McVeigh said the $307 million allocated this quarter will be spent in local priority areas including health, recreation, environment, employment and road projects.
“These grants are untied which means councils across Australia can spend their funding based on their own priorities and deliver the infrastructure and services their communities need,” Dr McVeigh said.
“In this financial year, the Coalition Government will provide more than $2.4 billion in untied funds to 546 local councils under the Financial Assistance Grant program.
“Under the program, the Coalition Government has provided more than $11 billion to local government since 2013–14, to help deliver services and build vital community infrastructure.
“The Coalition Government also supports local councils through a range of other targeted funding programs including; Roads to Recovery, Bridges Renewal, the Building Better Regions Fund and the Regional Growth Fund.”
Details of the allocations to councils under the Financial Assistance Grant program are available online at: regional.gov.au/local/assistance/index.aspx
|Jurisdiction#
|General purpose
|Local roads
|Total
|New South Wales
|$272,233,229
|$109,570,884
|$381,804,113
|Victoria
|$217,815,289
|$77,859,739
|$295,675,028
|Queensland
|$170,571,437
|$70,759,561
|$241,330,998
|Western Australia
|$89,210,199
|$57,744,700
|$146,954,899
|South Australia
|$60,012,812
|$20,754,949
|$80,767,761
|Tasmania
|$18,246,623
|$20,013,286
|$38,259,909
|Northern Territory
|$8,687,689
|$8,846,607
|$17,534,296
|Australian Capital Territory
|$14,325,930
|$12,109,815
|$26,435,745
|Total
|$851,103,208
|$377,659,541
|$1,228,762,749
|
South Australia – State summary
General purpose and local road financial assistance grant
|
Local Govern-ment Area
|
Financial Assistance Grant for 2018–19
|
2018–19 Early Payment
|
2018–19 Cash Payments
|
Total of the early
|
General Purpose
|
Local Roads
|
Total
|
General Purpose
|
Local Roads
|
Special Roads
|
Total
|
Grant Total
|
Adelaide Hills Council
|
$416,884
|
$430,500
|
$847,384
|
$404,916
|
$285,552
|
$0
|
$690,468
|
$1,537,852
|
Adelaide Plains Council
|
$577,870
|
$155,765
|
$733,635
|
$572,037
|
$113,900
|
$0
|
$685,937
|
$1,419,572
|
Alexan-drina Council
|
$371,863
|
$357,205
|
$729,068
|
$434,372
|
$261,067
|
$0
|
$695,439
|
$1,424,507
|
Anangu Pitj-antjatjara Inc
|
$598,275
|
$91,743
|
$690,018
|
$605,191
|
$64,244
|
$0
|
$669,435
|
$1,359,453
|
Berri Barmera Council
|
$1,206,969
|
$128,354
|
$1,335,323
|
$1,125,741
|
$94,514
|
$497,000
|
$1,717,255
|
$3,052,578
|
City of Burnside
|
$472,353
|
$293,063
|
$765,416
|
$476,933
|
$203,668
|
$0
|
$680,601
|
$1,446,017
|
City of Charles Sturt
|
$1,194,786
|
$732,887
|
$1,927,673
|
$1,208,813
|
$511,369
|
$0
|
$1,720,182
|
$3,647,855
|
City of Holdfast Bay
|
$389,410
|
$229,200
|
$618,610
|
$369,476
|
$152,573
|
$0
|
$522,049
|
$1,140,659
|
City of Mitcham
|
$690,907
|
$463,301
|
$1,154,208
|
$694,766
|
$320,726
|
$0
|
$1,015,492
|
$2,169,700
|
City of Mount Gambier
|
$1,240,015
|
$241,656
|
$1,481,671
|
$1,448,454
|
$172,932
|
$0
|
$1,621,386
|
$3,103,057
|
City of Onkaparinga
|
$2,658,010
|
$1,439,388
|
$4,097,398
|
$2,752,966
|
$998,980
|
$1,507,500
|
$5,259,446
|
$9,356,844
|
City of Playford
|
$4,730,766
|
$785,547
|
$5,516,313
|
$4,867,108
|
$558,605
|
$0
|
$5,425,713
|
$10,942,026
|
City of Port Adelaide Enfield
|
$1,303,203
|
$831,559
|
$2,134,762
|
$1,288,433
|
$571,394
|
$175,000
|
$2,034,827
|
$4,169,589
|
City of Port Lincoln
|
$619,131
|
$139,983
|
$759,114
|
$723,203
|
$89,480
|
$0
|
$812,683
|
$1,571,797
|
City of Prospect
|
$223,064
|
$124,822
|
$347,886
|
$215,912
|
$84,146
|
$0
|
$300,058
|
$647,944
|
City of Salisbury
|
$3,239,023
|
$963,648
|
$4,202,671
|
$3,489,091
|
$676,427
|
$302,000
|
$4,467,518
|
$8,670,189
|
City of Victor Harbor
|
$159,792
|
$168,333
|
$328,125
|
$155,627
|
$111,859
|
$0
|
$267,486
|
$595,611
|
City of West Torrens
|
$617,955
|
$373,673
|
$991,628
|
$619,382
|
$258,518
|
$0
|
$877,900
|
$1,869,528
|
Clare & Gilbert Valleys Council
|
$327,585
|
$236,947
|
$564,532
|
$408,355
|
$167,688
|
$0
|
$576,043
|
$1,140,575
|
Coorong District Council
|
$1,209,971
|
$404,425
|
$1,614,396
|
$1,128,540
|
$281,317
|
$0
|
$1,409,857
|
$3,024,253
|
Copper Coast Council
|
$727,290
|
$197,706
|
$924,996
|
$849,544
|
$140,296
|
$0
|
$989,840
|
$1,914,836
|
Corporation of the City of Campbelltown
|
$541,596
|
$327,936
|
$869,532
|
$524,818
|
$221,672
|
$0
|
$746,490
|
$1,616,022
|
Corporation of the City of Marion
|
$935,360
|
$586,032
|
$1,521,392
|
$964,480
|
$412,970
|
$0
|
$1,377,450
|
$2,898,842
|
Corporation of the City of Norwood Payneham & St Peters
|
$390,660
|
$223,084
|
$613,744
|
$369,087
|
$147,882
|
$0
|
$516,969
|
$1,130,713
|
Corporation of the City of Port Augusta
|
$1,349,712
|
$176,096
|
$1,525,808
|
$1,358,099
|
$117,694
|
$0
|
$1,475,793
|
$3,001,601
|
Corporation of the City of Tea Tree Gully
|
$1,032,682
|
$684,158
|
$1,716,840
|
$1,040,199
|
$474,574
|
$0
|
$1,514,773
|
$3,231,613
|
Corporation of the City of Unley
|
$411,727
|
$232,632
|
$644,359
|
$399,189
|
$157,051
|
$0
|
$556,240
|
$1,200,599
|
Corporation of the City of Whyalla
|
$1,991,442
|
$240,319
|
$2,231,761
|
$2,031,610
|
$154,478
|
$0
|
$2,186,088
|
$4,417,849
|
Corporation of the Town of Walkerville
|
$80,161
|
$47,088
|
$127,249
|
$84,125
|
$33,644
|
$0
|
$117,769
|
$245,018
|
District Council of Barunga West
|
$174,786
|
$117,566
|
$292,352
|
$163,023
|
$84,171
|
$0
|
$247,194
|
$539,546
|
District Council of Ceduna
|
$1,028,206
|
$271,025
|
$1,299,231
|
$959,009
|
$186,989
|
$0
|
$1,145,998
|
$2,445,229
|
District Council of Cleve
|
$537,205
|
$241,129
|
$778,334
|
$501,052
|
$169,662
|
$0
|
$670,714
|
$1,449,048
|
District Council of Coober Pedy
|
$413,055
|
$27,880
|
$440,935
|
$385,258
|
$20,234
|
$0
|
$405,492
|
$846,427
|
District Council of Elliston
|
$366,922
|
$250,382
|
$617,304
|
$342,229
|
$176,130
|
$459,000
|
$977,359
|
$1,594,663
|
District Council of Franklin Harbour
|
$519,630
|
$132,354
|
$651,984
|
$484,659
|
$94,406
|
$0
|
$579,065
|
$1,231,049
|
District Council of Grant
|
$576,004
|
$205,817
|
$781,821
|
$718,023
|
$143,705
|
$200,000
|
$1,061,728
|
$1,843,549
|
District Council of Karoonda East Murray
|
$605,441
|
$206,862
|
$812,303
|
$564,695
|
$146,851
|
$0
|
$711,546
|
$1,523,849
|
District Council of Kimba
|
$503,927
|
$184,843
|
$688,770
|
$470,013
|
$129,417
|
$0
|
$599,430
|
$1,288,200
|
District Council of Lower Eyre Peninsula
|
$237,806
|
$251,578
|
$489,384
|
$225,067
|
$184,818
|
$0
|
$409,885
|
$899,269
|
District Council of Loxton Waikerie
|
$1,802,066
|
$445,803
|
$2,247,869
|
$1,680,790
|
$315,506
|
$0
|
$1,996,296
|
$4,244,165
|
District Council of Mount Barker
|
$370,042
|
$349,524
|
$719,566
|
$407,622
|
$258,950
|
$0
|
$666,572
|
$1,386,138
|
District Council of Mount Remarkable
|
$830,862
|
$222,762
|
$1,053,624
|
$774,946
|
$157,903
|
$0
|
$932,849
|
$1,986,473
|
District Council of Orroroo Carrieton
|
$486,219
|
$155,630
|
$641,849
|
$453,496
|
$110,082
|
$499,000
|
$1,062,578
|
$1,704,427
|
District Council of Peterborough
|
$666,201
|
$149,295
|
$815,496
|
$621,366
|
$104,762
|
$0
|
$726,128
|
$1,541,624
|
District Council of Robe
|
$14,836
|
$66,147
|
$80,983
|
$14,544
|
$45,637
|
$131,000
|
$191,181
|
$272,164
|
District Council of Streaky Bay
|
$735,724
|
$283,084
|
$1,018,808
|
$686,211
|
$197,765
|
$0
|
$883,976
|
$1,902,784
|
District Council of Tumby Bay
|
$267,786
|
$160,536
|
$428,322
|
$249,764
|
$112,493
|
$0
|
$362,257
|
$790,579
|
District Council of Yankalilla
|
$64,067
|
$93,978
|
$158,045
|
$85,013
|
$18,505
|
$0
|
$103,518
|
$261,563
|
Gerard Reserve Council Inc
|
$23,349
|
$12,223
|
$35,572
|
$23,619
|
$8,559
|
$0
|
$32,178
|
$67,750
|
Kangaroo Island Council
|
$818,059
|
$242,871
|
$1,060,930
|
$805,298
|
$172,548
|
$0
|
$977,846
|
$2,038,776
|
Kingston District Council
|
$271,081
|
$153,511
|
$424,592
|
$252,837
|
$110,932
|
$0
|
$363,769
|
$788,361
|
Light Regional Council
|
$173,042
|
$255,941
|
$428,983
|
$215,707
|
$178,022
|
$0
|
$393,729
|
$822,712
|
Maralinga Tjarutja
|
$48,785
|
$32,823
|
$81,608
|
$49,350
|
$22,985
|
$0
|
$72,335
|
$153,943
|
Mid Murray Council
|
$1,552,897
|
$395,545
|
$1,948,442
|
$1,612,500
|
$283,984
|
$506,000
|
$2,402,484
|
$4,350,926
|
Municipal Council of Roxby Downs
|
$59,208
|
$48,206
|
$107,414
|
$69,161
|
$18,114
|
$0
|
$87,275
|
$194,689
|
Naracoorte Lucindale Council
|
$1,279,713
|
$294,965
|
$1,574,678
|
$1,411,166
|
$208,421
|
$0
|
$1,619,587
|
$3,194,265
|
Nipapanha Community Incorporated
|
$14,978
|
$12,170
|
$27,148
|
$15,151
|
$8,522
|
$0
|
$23,673
|
$50,821
|
Northern Areas Council
|
$710,526
|
$244,740
|
$955,266
|
$662,708
|
$172,770
|
$0
|
$835,478
|
$1,790,744
|
Outback Communities Authority
|
$756,100
|
$0
|
$756,100
|
$764,839
|
$0
|
$0
|
$764,839
|
$1,520,939
|
Port Pirie Regional Council
|
$2,069,125
|
$284,082
|
$2,353,207
|
$1,929,875
|
$200,886
|
$0
|
$2,130,761
|
$4,483,968
|
Regional Council of Goyder
|
$1,335,282
|
$412,431
|
$1,747,713
|
$1,245,418
|
$289,101
|
$93,000
|
$1,627,519
|
$3,375,232
|
Renmark Paringa Council
|
$1,271,807
|
$131,020
|
$1,402,827
|
$1,186,216
|
$99,769
|
$977,000
|
$2,262,985
|
$3,665,812
|
Rural City of Murray Bridge
|
$1,735,083
|
$292,881
|
$2,027,964
|
$1,673,751
|
$208,682
|
$0
|
$1,882,433
|
$3,910,397
|
Southern Mallee District Council
|
$573,969
|
$245,369
|
$819,338
|
$535,341
|
$171,554
|
$218,000
|
$924,895
|
$1,744,233
|
Tatiara District Council
|
$1,365,690
|
$340,321
|
$1,706,011
|
$1,565,950
|
$239,993
|
$386,500
|
$2,192,443
|
$3,898,454
|
The Barossa Council
|
$320,019
|
$284,569
|
$604,588
|
$398,923
|
$210,001
|
$0
|
$608,924
|
$1,213,512
|
The Corporation of the City of Adelaide
|
$246,038
|
$153,908
|
$399,946
|
$250,843
|
$107,636
|
$0
|
$358,479
|
$758,425
|
The Flinders Ranges Council
|
$604,402
|
$182,274
|
$786,676
|
$563,727
|
$129,268
|
$0
|
$692,995
|
$1,479,671
|
Town of Gawler
|
$661,526
|
$193,686
|
$855,212
|
$737,529
|
$137,520
|
$0
|
$875,049
|
$1,730,261
|
Wakefield Regional Council
|
$976,984
|
$323,584
|
$1,300,568
|
$911,235
|
$226,313
|
$0
|
$1,137,548
|
$2,438,116
|
Wattle Range Council
|
$1,132,341
|
$325,466
|
$1,457,807
|
$1,411,530
|
$234,829
|
$275,000
|
$1,921,359
|
$3,379,166
|
Wudinna District Council
|
$615,749
|
$242,098
|
$857,847
|
$574,311
|
$170,159
|
$0
|
$744,470
|
$1,602,317
|
Yalata Community Inc
|
$84,041
|
$26,427
|
$110,468
|
$74,836
|
$73,202
|
$0
|
$148,038
|
$258,506
|
Yorke Peninsula Council
|
$722,358
|
$493,509
|
$1,215,867
|
$673,744
|
$347,973
|
$0
|
$1,021,717
|
$2,237,584
|
Totals
|
$59,331,399
|
$20,747,865
|
$80,079,264
|
$60,012,812
|
$14,528,949
|
$6,226,000
|
$80,767,761
|
$160,847,025
Categories: COOBER PEDY News & Events, GENERAL News