COUNCILS RECEIVE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE – GRANT ALLOCATIONS 2018–19 [SA]

The Coalition Government’s first quarterly payment under the 2018-19 Financial Assistance Grant program will be delivered to the states and territories from today and will be distributed to local councils across the country.

Minister for Regional Development, Territories and Local Government John McVeigh said the $307 million allocated this quarter will be spent in local priority areas including health, recreation, environment, employment and road projects.

“These grants are untied which means councils across Australia can spend their funding based on their own priorities and deliver the infrastructure and services their communities need,” Dr McVeigh said.

“In this financial year, the Coalition Government will provide more than $2.4 billion in untied funds to 546 local councils under the Financial Assistance Grant program.

“Under the program, the Coalition Government has provided more than $11 billion to local government since 2013–14, to help deliver services and build vital community infrastructure.

“The Coalition Government also supports local councils through a range of other targeted funding programs including; Roads to Recovery, Bridges Renewal, the Building Better Regions Fund and the Regional Growth Fund.”

Details of the allocations to councils under the Financial Assistance Grant program are available online at: regional.gov.au/local/assistance/index.aspx

Jurisdiction# General purpose Local roads Total New South Wales $272,233,229 $109,570,884 $381,804,113 Victoria $217,815,289 $77,859,739 $295,675,028 Queensland $170,571,437 $70,759,561 $241,330,998 Western Australia $89,210,199 $57,744,700 $146,954,899 South Australia $60,012,812 $20,754,949 $80,767,761 Tasmania $18,246,623 $20,013,286 $38,259,909 Northern Territory $8,687,689 $8,846,607 $17,534,296 Australian Capital Territory $14,325,930 $12,109,815 $26,435,745 Total $851,103,208 $377,659,541 $1,228,762,749

South Australia – State summary

General purpose and local road financial assistance grant

Local Govern-ment Area Financial Assistance Grant for 2018–19 2018–19 Early Payment

made in June 2018 2018–19 Cash Payments

to be made in 2018–19 Total of the early

and cash payments General Purpose Local Roads Total General Purpose Local Roads Special Roads Total Grant Total Adelaide Hills Council $416,884 $430,500 $847,384 $404,916 $285,552 $0 $690,468 $1,537,852 Adelaide Plains Council $577,870 $155,765 $733,635 $572,037 $113,900 $0 $685,937 $1,419,572 Alexan-drina Council $371,863 $357,205 $729,068 $434,372 $261,067 $0 $695,439 $1,424,507 Anangu Pitj-antjatjara Inc $598,275 $91,743 $690,018 $605,191 $64,244 $0 $669,435 $1,359,453 Berri Barmera Council $1,206,969 $128,354 $1,335,323 $1,125,741 $94,514 $497,000 $1,717,255 $3,052,578 City of Burnside $472,353 $293,063 $765,416 $476,933 $203,668 $0 $680,601 $1,446,017 City of Charles Sturt $1,194,786 $732,887 $1,927,673 $1,208,813 $511,369 $0 $1,720,182 $3,647,855 City of Holdfast Bay $389,410 $229,200 $618,610 $369,476 $152,573 $0 $522,049 $1,140,659 City of Mitcham $690,907 $463,301 $1,154,208 $694,766 $320,726 $0 $1,015,492 $2,169,700 City of Mount Gambier $1,240,015 $241,656 $1,481,671 $1,448,454 $172,932 $0 $1,621,386 $3,103,057 City of Onkaparinga $2,658,010 $1,439,388 $4,097,398 $2,752,966 $998,980 $1,507,500 $5,259,446 $9,356,844 City of Playford $4,730,766 $785,547 $5,516,313 $4,867,108 $558,605 $0 $5,425,713 $10,942,026 City of Port Adelaide Enfield $1,303,203 $831,559 $2,134,762 $1,288,433 $571,394 $175,000 $2,034,827 $4,169,589 City of Port Lincoln $619,131 $139,983 $759,114 $723,203 $89,480 $0 $812,683 $1,571,797 City of Prospect $223,064 $124,822 $347,886 $215,912 $84,146 $0 $300,058 $647,944 City of Salisbury $3,239,023 $963,648 $4,202,671 $3,489,091 $676,427 $302,000 $4,467,518 $8,670,189 City of Victor Harbor $159,792 $168,333 $328,125 $155,627 $111,859 $0 $267,486 $595,611 City of West Torrens $617,955 $373,673 $991,628 $619,382 $258,518 $0 $877,900 $1,869,528 Clare & Gilbert Valleys Council $327,585 $236,947 $564,532 $408,355 $167,688 $0 $576,043 $1,140,575 Coorong District Council $1,209,971 $404,425 $1,614,396 $1,128,540 $281,317 $0 $1,409,857 $3,024,253 Copper Coast Council $727,290 $197,706 $924,996 $849,544 $140,296 $0 $989,840 $1,914,836 Corporation of the City of Campbelltown $541,596 $327,936 $869,532 $524,818 $221,672 $0 $746,490 $1,616,022 Corporation of the City of Marion $935,360 $586,032 $1,521,392 $964,480 $412,970 $0 $1,377,450 $2,898,842 Corporation of the City of Norwood Payneham & St Peters $390,660 $223,084 $613,744 $369,087 $147,882 $0 $516,969 $1,130,713 Corporation of the City of Port Augusta $1,349,712 $176,096 $1,525,808 $1,358,099 $117,694 $0 $1,475,793 $3,001,601 Corporation of the City of Tea Tree Gully $1,032,682 $684,158 $1,716,840 $1,040,199 $474,574 $0 $1,514,773 $3,231,613 Corporation of the City of Unley $411,727 $232,632 $644,359 $399,189 $157,051 $0 $556,240 $1,200,599 Corporation of the City of Whyalla $1,991,442 $240,319 $2,231,761 $2,031,610 $154,478 $0 $2,186,088 $4,417,849 Corporation of the Town of Walkerville $80,161 $47,088 $127,249 $84,125 $33,644 $0 $117,769 $245,018 District Council of Barunga West $174,786 $117,566 $292,352 $163,023 $84,171 $0 $247,194 $539,546 District Council of Ceduna $1,028,206 $271,025 $1,299,231 $959,009 $186,989 $0 $1,145,998 $2,445,229 District Council of Cleve $537,205 $241,129 $778,334 $501,052 $169,662 $0 $670,714 $1,449,048 District Council of Coober Pedy $413,055 $27,880 $440,935 $385,258 $20,234 $0 $405,492 $846,427 District Council of Elliston $366,922 $250,382 $617,304 $342,229 $176,130 $459,000 $977,359 $1,594,663 District Council of Franklin Harbour $519,630 $132,354 $651,984 $484,659 $94,406 $0 $579,065 $1,231,049 District Council of Grant $576,004 $205,817 $781,821 $718,023 $143,705 $200,000 $1,061,728 $1,843,549 District Council of Karoonda East Murray $605,441 $206,862 $812,303 $564,695 $146,851 $0 $711,546 $1,523,849 District Council of Kimba $503,927 $184,843 $688,770 $470,013 $129,417 $0 $599,430 $1,288,200 District Council of Lower Eyre Peninsula $237,806 $251,578 $489,384 $225,067 $184,818 $0 $409,885 $899,269 District Council of Loxton Waikerie $1,802,066 $445,803 $2,247,869 $1,680,790 $315,506 $0 $1,996,296 $4,244,165 District Council of Mount Barker $370,042 $349,524 $719,566 $407,622 $258,950 $0 $666,572 $1,386,138 District Council of Mount Remarkable $830,862 $222,762 $1,053,624 $774,946 $157,903 $0 $932,849 $1,986,473 District Council of Orroroo Carrieton $486,219 $155,630 $641,849 $453,496 $110,082 $499,000 $1,062,578 $1,704,427 District Council of Peterborough $666,201 $149,295 $815,496 $621,366 $104,762 $0 $726,128 $1,541,624 District Council of Robe $14,836 $66,147 $80,983 $14,544 $45,637 $131,000 $191,181 $272,164 District Council of Streaky Bay $735,724 $283,084 $1,018,808 $686,211 $197,765 $0 $883,976 $1,902,784 District Council of Tumby Bay $267,786 $160,536 $428,322 $249,764 $112,493 $0 $362,257 $790,579 District Council of Yankalilla $64,067 $93,978 $158,045 $85,013 $18,505 $0 $103,518 $261,563 Gerard Reserve Council Inc $23,349 $12,223 $35,572 $23,619 $8,559 $0 $32,178 $67,750 Kangaroo Island Council $818,059 $242,871 $1,060,930 $805,298 $172,548 $0 $977,846 $2,038,776 Kingston District Council $271,081 $153,511 $424,592 $252,837 $110,932 $0 $363,769 $788,361 Light Regional Council $173,042 $255,941 $428,983 $215,707 $178,022 $0 $393,729 $822,712 Maralinga Tjarutja $48,785 $32,823 $81,608 $49,350 $22,985 $0 $72,335 $153,943 Mid Murray Council $1,552,897 $395,545 $1,948,442 $1,612,500 $283,984 $506,000 $2,402,484 $4,350,926 Municipal Council of Roxby Downs $59,208 $48,206 $107,414 $69,161 $18,114 $0 $87,275 $194,689 Naracoorte Lucindale Council $1,279,713 $294,965 $1,574,678 $1,411,166 $208,421 $0 $1,619,587 $3,194,265 Nipapanha Community Incorporated $14,978 $12,170 $27,148 $15,151 $8,522 $0 $23,673 $50,821 Northern Areas Council $710,526 $244,740 $955,266 $662,708 $172,770 $0 $835,478 $1,790,744 Outback Communities Authority $756,100 $0 $756,100 $764,839 $0 $0 $764,839 $1,520,939 Port Pirie Regional Council $2,069,125 $284,082 $2,353,207 $1,929,875 $200,886 $0 $2,130,761 $4,483,968 Regional Council of Goyder $1,335,282 $412,431 $1,747,713 $1,245,418 $289,101 $93,000 $1,627,519 $3,375,232 Renmark Paringa Council $1,271,807 $131,020 $1,402,827 $1,186,216 $99,769 $977,000 $2,262,985 $3,665,812 Rural City of Murray Bridge $1,735,083 $292,881 $2,027,964 $1,673,751 $208,682 $0 $1,882,433 $3,910,397 Southern Mallee District Council $573,969 $245,369 $819,338 $535,341 $171,554 $218,000 $924,895 $1,744,233 Tatiara District Council $1,365,690 $340,321 $1,706,011 $1,565,950 $239,993 $386,500 $2,192,443 $3,898,454 The Barossa Council $320,019 $284,569 $604,588 $398,923 $210,001 $0 $608,924 $1,213,512 The Corporation of the City of Adelaide $246,038 $153,908 $399,946 $250,843 $107,636 $0 $358,479 $758,425 The Flinders Ranges Council $604,402 $182,274 $786,676 $563,727 $129,268 $0 $692,995 $1,479,671 Town of Gawler $661,526 $193,686 $855,212 $737,529 $137,520 $0 $875,049 $1,730,261 Wakefield Regional Council $976,984 $323,584 $1,300,568 $911,235 $226,313 $0 $1,137,548 $2,438,116 Wattle Range Council $1,132,341 $325,466 $1,457,807 $1,411,530 $234,829 $275,000 $1,921,359 $3,379,166 Wudinna District Council $615,749 $242,098 $857,847 $574,311 $170,159 $0 $744,470 $1,602,317 Yalata Community Inc $84,041 $26,427 $110,468 $74,836 $73,202 $0 $148,038 $258,506 Yorke Peninsula Council $722,358 $493,509 $1,215,867 $673,744 $347,973 $0 $1,021,717 $2,237,584 Totals $59,331,399 $20,747,865 $80,079,264 $60,012,812 $14,528,949 $6,226,000 $80,767,761 $160,847,025