GO FUND ME! COOBER PEDY KID BENJAMIN BLOBEL CHOSEN FOR UK SOCCER EXPERIENCE

By Margaret Mackay

Coober Pedy Area School kid Ben Blobel is raising money to help his dream of becoming a professional soccer player come true.

Ben said this week, “I recently trialed for West Ham United an English team and I was asked on the first day of the trials to join the under 17 development squad to train in England to further my skills with the hope of playing in England professionally.”

“I leave November 25th until December 11th and I have to pay $6695.00 before the 1st of November and as you can imagine it is difficult in this short time and climate. Any help is greatly appreciated. Please share my dream and “thank you” in advance.”

Excited dad Richie Blobel said he was notified this week of his son Benjamin’s acceptance to travel to the UK from Sunday 25 November to Tuesday 11 December, 2018 to develop soccer skills, broaden his soccer experience and become exposed to International talent scouts.

Richie explained, “After attending a recent training camp in Adelaide, George Cowie, Ambassador West Ham United Oceania Academy wrote to Benjamin and invited him to join the Under 17 Soccer Squad on the UK tour later this year.”

“Camps were held in all states of Australia and in New Zealand (Oceana), so young players were chosen from within those events”, he said.

The cost to each individual participant or their families to depart from Australia for the UK will be $6695 each and must be paid either in full or in stages by 1st November.

Benjamin and the Under 17 squad will get to attend 5 top flight matches (could be EPL, SPL,) championship, Champion’s league or Europa league.

They will play 6 matches vs professional club academies and have five coaching sessions at professional club academies, as well as attending a coaching session at St. Georges Park with FA coaching staff (100 million pound English Football National Training Centre)

Benjamin and the squad will also attend 3 VIP stadium tours and will visit London, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness.

“While Benjamin was living in Adelaide he played soccer for the Playford Patriots in Football Federation of South Australia (FFSA),” said Richie.

“At Playford Benjamin would often play for the the Under 16s in the morning and then for the Under 18s in the afternoon”, said Richie.

“We are now setting up a ‘Go Fund Me’ page to try and get public support to enable Benjamin to participate in this tour of a lifetime.”

https://www.gofundme.com/ben-england-soccer-development-tour