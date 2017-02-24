IMPORTANT INTERNET NOTICE: INTERIM SATELLITE SERVICE WILL SHUTDOWN ON TUESDAY 28 Feb 2017

If you haven’t yet ordered a service act now

Homes and businesses still on the Interim Satellite Service (ISS) need to act right now.

nbn will be closing down the ISS on 28 February 2017. Residents and businesses will need to switch existing ISS internet services to an alternative nbn™ network.

Of the more than 40,000 ISS customers, there are still about 800 premises connected to ISS across the country that have not taken any action – about 50 of them in South Australia.

State Corporate Affairs Manager Jill Bottrall said the switch was not automatic and people needed to act now.

“We have been working with our retail service providers for some time now to notify ISS users that they need to switch over to another nbn™ service,” she said

“This has included numerous phone calls, direct mail, door-knocking and advertisements in newspapers and online news sites.”

“However, despite our best efforts to contact people, we anticipate there will be a number of people left without a service by the end of the month.”

She said that end users do have a choice, they can switch to fast broadband powered by the nbn™ network or they can choose to make do with mobile solutions.

Residents and businesses still on the ISS who have not yet placed an order for an nbn™ service need to take the following steps:

1. Contact your preferred internet service provider and discuss your requirements.

2. Choose a plan that suits their needs.

3. Order their service over the nbn™ network as soon as possible.

nbn has also set up a special ISS hotline to capture any migration issues. Any residents or businesses that are experiencing any difficulties are urged to contact 1800 726 434 as soon as possible.