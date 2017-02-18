COMMUNITY GROUPS & COUNCILS SHOULD APPLY FOR ‘BUILDING BETTER REGIONS’ FUNDING NOW

Infrastructure Projects Stream closes 28 February 2017

Community Investments Stream remains open until 31 March 2017

COMMUNITY GROUPS and Local Councils across the regions are being reminded that applications for Infrastructure Projects under the Building Better Regions Fund close on the 28th February 2017.

The BBR Funding aims to drive new investment across rural, regional and remote Australia via local infrastructure projects that will strengthen communities and create local employment.

Minister for Regional Development Fiona Nash said, “The strongest applications will highlight the economic benefits of the project and show how it will create ongoing employment.

“We’ve already had notification of hundreds of applications, so only the very best will be funded.”

In 2012 the Coober Pedy District Council was awarded $910,000 towards the $1.84 million “Water For Growth” project, another Federal Government / Regional Development initiative.

Coober Pedy’s then Mayor, Steve Baines said the water funding and upgrade was vital for the town and would guarantee Coober Pedy a viable supply of water to the township for the next 30 years.

The announcement for Coober Pedy’s ‘Water for Growth Project’ funding was hand delivered in July by Minister for Regional Australia Mr. Simon Crean, where we heard that the Federal Funding would provide a new 12 kilometre section of water pipeline from a sub-artesian bore-field, replacing old asbestos concrete pipe that had passed its use-by date.

The funding would also provide a new water-wise irrigation system at the town oval and extend the community orchard.

The funding incorporated assistance for indigenous communities to gain employment skills via a training program that would provide three long-term unemployed residents from the Umoona Indigenous community with work experience, qualifications in machinery use and horticulture skills. The work experience and qualifications would assist them to gain ongoing work.

Discussions were taking place that would see a Water Interpretive Trail at the Orchard as part of the employment component.

Mr. Baines reiterated, “The funds will be used to renew aged pipeline transporting community water from the bore to the desalination plant, and laying pipeline to help increase their size of their community orchard.”

“It also provides a new state of the art irrigation system to our town oval, which will save us a fortune in water,” he said.

Mr Baines said this was the last part of the funding required for the project, having already received financial support from the RDA Infrastructure Fund and Coober Pedy Council for the project.

The current Building Better Regions Fund application closes on the 28th February, so if you have a project that will enhance your town’s infrastructure capabilities and create local employment then get your applications in asap.

Those across the region interested in applying for the Community Investments Stream have until 31 March 2017 to apply.

The BBRF will only fund projects in rural, regional and remote Australia.

For more information visit http://www.business.gov.au/bbrf

https://www.business.gov.au/assistance/building-better-regions-fund