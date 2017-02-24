COUNTRY CABINET WYYALLA & CENTRAL OUTBACK REPORT

Local business owners Bundi and Kypros Pantelis speak with Deputy Premier/Attorney General  John Rau at the Coober Pedy Country Cabinet

On Sunday 20 to Tuesday 22 November 2016, Premier Jay Weatherill and Cabinet Ministers visited Whyalla, Coober Pedy and Roxby Downs communities as part of the Country Cabinet Whyalla and Central Outback program.

 

This provided a chance for locals to attend a public forum, speak directly with ministers in one-on-one meetings, join the online discussion, or propose ideas for community-based projects.

Attached is the Whyalla and Central Outback Community Cabinet report from the November visit:  dpc0246_country-cabinet-report-final

