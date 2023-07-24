COOBER PEDY: WOMAN CHARGED WITH 2 X ATTEMPTED MURDER AFTER ‘HIT & RUN’

MONDAY 24 – 7- 2023

A woman has been charged following an investigation into a hit-and-run crash at Coober Pedy last week.

About 6.50pm Friday 21 July police were called to Hutchison Street after reports two people had been hit by a car in the carpark of a business before the car left the scene.

A 27-year-old local woman and a young child received serious injuries and were taken to the Coober Pedy hospital for treatment before the child was airlifted to the Women’s and Children’s. They remain in a stable condition.

Following an investigation, police attended a Coober Pedy address and arrested a 51-year-old woman who is known to the woman and child.

She has been charged with two counts of attempt murder, dangerous driving and leaving the scene of an accident. She was refused bail and will appear in Court today (Monday).