RAA PROPOSES TO INSTALL ELECTRICAL VEHICLE CHARGERS IN FRONT OF THE VISITOR INFORMATION CENTRE. HAVE YOUR SAY!

Council is seeking feedback on the RAA’s Proposal to Install Electrical Vehicle Chargers in front of the Visitor Information Centre.

The RAA EV Charge Network document is available in the link below

https://www.cooberpedy.sa.gov.au/noticeboard/public-consultation

Hard copies can also be obtained at the Council Administration Office/Chambers.RAA Proposal to Install Electrical Vehicle Chargers.

RAA, supported by South Australian Government is building South Australia’s first state-wide electric vehicle (EV) charging network, with more than 530 charging points set to be installed across the state by early 2024.

Spanning highways, regional centres, shopping centres in the suburbs and the regions, the electric vehicle charging network will make it easier than ever to own and drive an EV in South Australia.

Council has identified an appropriate area for the charging stations to be installed in Coober Pedy.

The Royal Automobile Association of South Australia (RAA) is a South Australian automobile club that provides a range of member services.

The community can make comments on this document by:

1. making a verbal submission at the Council meeting on Wednesday 26 July 2023. The meeting will start at 3:00pm;

2. making a written submission, to be received no later than 5:00pm on Thursday 27th July. All written submissions will be published in a Council meeting agenda.

Written submissions can be delivered:a. by email to dccp@copcouncil.sa.gov.aub. by mail to PO Box 425, Coober Pedy SA 5723c. Handing in at Council’s Office at Hutchison Street, Coober Pedy; or

3. making a comment on Council’s website (please note that all comments/submissions will be published in a Council meeting agenda).