COOBER PEDY: A NEW RETAIL FUEL OUTLET DEVELOPMENT APPLICATION HAS BEEN LODGED WITH PLAN SA

Public consultation is open for everyone to comment:

The link to the website is here: https://plan.sa.gov.au/have_your_say/notified_developments/current_notified_developments/submission?aid=6548



This can also be found via the PlanSA website as follows: https://plan.sa.gov.au/ under ‘Have your say’ > ‘Notified Developments’ > ‘Current notified developments’ and can search via address, council or application ID.

Application 22027257 Retail Fuel Outlet comprising motor vehicle refuelling facilities, canopy, control building with associated caretakers residence, free standing advertisement, carparking, fencing, installation of road within Jenny Place road reserve and modification…



Please note: Council is not the decision maker in this development and has already provided feedback.

Close date: Monday, 10 July 2023 at 11:59 pm Australia/Adelaide

See Council’s Feedback/Submission HERE

District Council of Coober Pedy Response to State Planning Commission referral

Planning Consent – 22027257 – Lot 1 Jenny Place Coober Pedy SA 5723

Retail Fuel Outlet



Planning comments:

The subject land is located within the Neighbourhood Zone of the Planning and Design Code.

While the Zone contemplates the establishment of some non-residential uses, these are intended to be compatible with residential amenity and enhance community access to services. A retail fuel outlet is not specifically contemplated within the Zone. This is reflected in the following zone provisions:

Desired Outcome 1

Housing supports a range of needs and complements the existing local context. Services and community facilities contribute to making a convenient place to live without compromising the residential amenity and character of the neighbourhood

Performance Outcome 1.1

Predominantly residential development with complementary non-residential uses that support an active, convenient, and walkable neighbourhood.

Performance Outcome 1.2

Commercial activities improve community access to services are of a scale and type to maintain residential amenity.

While it is accepted members of the community would be able to make use of the proposed development, it is apparent the development is intended to service a much wider ‘community’ – such as tourists, and commercial truck operators – available across 24hrs.

Performance Outcome 1.3 of the Zone reinforces matters of community accessibility; however, provision (a) makes it clear that commercial uses should be of a ‘small scale’.

Performance Outcome 1.3

Non-residential development is located and designed to improve community accessibility to services, primarily in the form of:

a) small-scale commercial uses such as offices, shops and consulting rooms

b) community services such as educational facilities, community centres, places of worship, childcare facilities and other health and welfare services

c) services and facilities ancillary to the function or operation of supported accommodation or retirement facilities

d) open space and recreation facilities.

The proposed development is not of a small scale, both in terms of the proposed spatial footprint, as well as its 24-hour operation, and intended use by large commercial vehicles.

Accordingly, the proposed development will have an impact on residential amenity and will not be compatible with the established character.

This is further at odds with Zone PO 1.4:

Performance Outcome 1.4

Non-residential development sited and designed to complement the residential character and amenity of the neighbourhood.

Stormwater

The following provisions should be made for the stormwater management:

The stormwater runoff from the service station hardstand area to be controlled on site, including hydrocarbon separation

The roof surface drainage should be captured in detention tanks and overflow discharged away from adjoining buildings

Detailed engineering design regarding flows, storage capacity and disposal shall be undertaken and shall meet all relevant Australian standards – any disposal onto council land may require further investigation and council involvement

Road Design and Construction

The council has some concerns regarding the proposal and request that the provisions should be made to address the following traffic management matters:

The RAVNET portal provides that some portion of Hutchison St i.e., between Malliotis Blvd and Stuart Highway is gazetted for all sorts of heavy vehicles. Which includes B-Double (26m) as well, however Jenny Place and Yanikas Drive are not gazetted for Heavy Vehicles. This needs to be investigated further to adequately detail the pavement profile, Council is of the opinion that the pavement is not suitable for heavy vehicles and the turning effect of a vehicle's axel will damage the existing road.

Yanakas Drive is a spray sealed road 7m in width and would require reconstruction to provide access for heavy vehicles of at least 8m in width. During the high visitor season caravans park on the roadway whilst waiting to book into the park. Consideration should be given to the construction of a slip lane to ensure that Yanikas drive is open for unimpeded two-way traffic flow.

A minimum of an 8 to 9m wide industrial crossover required to accommodate B-Double (26m) heavy vehicle turning movement for entering and exiting from the property.

A detailed traffic management plan showing the exit and entry vehicle swept path is required as this has not been provided.

The Intersection of Hutchison Street and Yanikas drive is not able to accommodate longer or larger vehicles movement, without significant redesign.

The proposal provides for access over crown land vested in the care and control of Council. To our knowledge there has been no discussion or agreement by Council for this land to be used for this purpose. This Crown land is likely to be subject to Native Title and an agreement for use along with Native Title approval should be gained prior to development approval being granted by the SPC. Alternatively, the road layout and design should be amended to exclude this land from the proposal.

Flinders Street is a 7m spray seal road and constructed for local light traffic. If this proposal is to proceed council would require this road to be reconstructed to a width of 8m and for heavy vehicle use.

Jenny place is an unmade road, and it is proposed that this road be reconstructed to a 6m width. Council believes that with the additional traffic generated along with B-Double (26m) heavy vehicle delivering fuel that this road should be constructed to a width of 8m and to heavy vehicle specifications.

A walkway connects Hutchison Street along Yanikas Drive to the current caravan park. The designs have not catered for or addressed the possible conflict of pedestrian traffic and traffic entering driveway of the retail fuel outlet