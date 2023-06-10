PORT AUGUSTA POLICE OPERATION TACKLING ANTISOCIAL BEHAVIOUR

08 Jun 2023 1:37pm. SAPOL conduct an annual policing operation in Port Augusta during the summer months with a strong crime prevention and public safety focus. Last summer, the results of this operation were very positive resulting in a reduction in reported crime. Due to the current level of anti-social behaviour in Port Augusta, SAPOL is again initiating this policing operation.

The enhanced operation commenced on the 25of May 2023 and has not only provided additional police officers, but utilised both Dog and Mounted Operations Units, PolAir and the Licencing Enforcement Branch. This increase in resourcing is designed as a short term circuit breaker to further reduce victim reported crime and anti-social behaviour.

This operation is being reviewed on a fortnightly basis and was extended for a further two weeks on 6 June.

Commissioner of Police, Grant Stevens and Assistant Commissioner Ian Parrott have participated in recent community forums in Port Augusta to seek community feedback and have separately met with the Mayor and CEO.

“South Australia Police, together with the key stakeholders continue to play a significant role in the response to anti-social behaviour in Port Augusta. This is being conducted through the Department of Human Services led, Safety and Wellbeing Taskforce,” Commissioner Stevens said.

“We are providing additional support to local police to respond to and prevent crime in the community,” said Commissioner Stevens.

“This policing operation provides high visibility policing and we also work with the Liquor Licencing Commissioner and proactively enforce legislation and restrictions.

“The operation will also focus on anti-social behaviour, along with continuous engagement with businesses owners and the key stakeholders to reassure the community.”

The success of any policing operation of this type often relies on the engagement and partnership with community and other key stakeholders.

South Australia Police is working in partnership with other key agencies and community to address the safety and wellbeing of the Port Augusta community, including children and young people.

This operation alone will not provide a long term solution to crime and anti-social behaviour in Port Augusta.

Medium to long term solutions will rely on an ability to work with the community to enable police and other agencies to develop positive and sustainable outcomes.

Since the commencement of the enhanced operation on 25 May there has been significant results (as at 7/6/2023), see below:

Rolling total Arrest 66 Report 18 Public Intoxication Act (arrest on welfare grounds) 4 General Expiation Notice/ Cannabis Expiation Notice 14 Traffic Infringement Notice 39 Liquor Licensing Act Barring Order 7

Of the 66 arrests, 42 have been adults and 24 have been juveniles

Of the 18 reports, 11 have been adults and 7 have been juveniles.