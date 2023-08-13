MULTI-AGENCY FACILITY TO IMPROVE SERVICE DELIVERY ON THE APY LANDS

The Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara Land covers about 102,650 square kilometres (39,630 sq mi), about 10.4% of the state. It is one of the 74 local government areas of South Australia

A new multi-agency facility on the APY Lands will help improve community safety through greater collaboration between key agencies.

The Umuwa Multi-Agency Facility was jointly funded by the Commonwealth and State Governments, as part of a $13.924 million initiative that also includes the building of police facilities at Indulkana, Fregon and Pipalyatjara.

The new facility, opened by Ministers Maher, Hildyard and Szakacs this week, will accommodate SAPOL and other agencies that provide vital child protection and family violence services in the region, such as the Department for Child Protection (DCP).

The $3.6 million purpose-built multi-agency facility features forensic interview capabilities, family breakout areas, communal agency areas and technology to improve connectivity across communities.

Co-locating these agencies will support greater information sharing, more coordinated service responses and will provide greater support to vulnerable people and families.

South Australia’s Attorney General Kyam Maher said, “The opening of this new facility at Umuwa is a significant step towards improving community safety and child protection outcomes.”

“Collaborative working between agencies on the APY Lands is pivotal to providing vital services in a wholistic and effective manner, particularly in policing, drug and alcohol services, child protection and domestic violence

“By co-locating agencies, information will be able to be more easily and quickly shared between agencies. As a result, services will be able to be delivered in a more cohesive, coordinated way.”

“Vulnerable people and families may be identified earlier, leading to targeted early intervention services that are coordinated across agencies.”

Minister Katrine Hildyard said, “Child protection and family support workers in the APY lands face unique working conditions, working with families and communities providing intensive support to keep children and young people supported, safe and strong in their community and culture.”

“Really important work will be undertaken by the incredible workers who use this facility and crucially, it will be undertaken in partnership with families and SAPOL. This collaboration is a really important step in ensuring the best practice and support can be provided APY communities.”

Minister Joe Szakacs said, “It is a privilege to open this important facility that is the culmination of intensive planning by SAPOL and teams within the Child Protection Department.”

“This is fundamentally about building on the already outstanding collaboration between Police and Child Protection, for the benefit of the APY Community.”

A further $1 million for APY Lands projects

The State Government has announced a further $1.043 million in funding for a range of projects on the APY Lands including an extension of the Ernabella Arts Centre and others to improve community safety.

The announcements were made by Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Kyam Maher who visited the APY communities of Indulkana, Mimili, Umuwa and Pukatja this week. The funding addresses some of the issues raised by community members during the Minister’s April 2023 visit to the Lands.

Among the projects to be funded include:

$722,000 for an extension and refurbishment of the Ernabella Arts Centre, Australia’s oldest, continuously running Aboriginal arts centre $30,000 for two new bus shelters on the Stuart Highway near Indulkana, to provide shade and shelter for people travelling by bus to and from Adelaide and Alice Springs, and returning to the Lands $270,000 for security measures at Pipalyatjara Store, including a new security system, fencing, lighting and re-roofing $18,000 for five new street lights for the eastern side of Indulkana, to improve community safety $3,000 to install new speed signs near Kalka Oval

Attorney General Kyam Maher said, “The Ernabella Arts Centre in Pukatja is a place of cultural and national significance, known for its prolific production of Aboriginal art.”

“This funding will go towards new building works that will extend the art centre, as well as make a studio more comfortable for artists.”

“We’re also committed to the ongoing sustainability of remote communities in the APY lands, which is why we’ve funded a number of initiatives in direct response to concerns raised by those communities.”

“Additional public safety measures include a new security system for the Pipalyatjara Store and street lights for Indulkana which will make a big difference to those communities.”

“New bus shelters for the Stuart Highway near Indulkana will also offer much-needed relief from the sun and shelter for people travelling to and from either Adelaide or Alice Springs.”