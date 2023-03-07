Council has been having its Council Meetings starting from 7pm on the 4th Tuesday of the month. The timing has meant a number of Council employees receive overtime and this costs $10-15,000 per annum.

Council seeks your views on three options going forwards to save on overtime costs. The options are that Council has its Council Meetings on the 4th Tuesday of the month with the following commencement times:

– 9am; or

– 3pm; or

– 7pm but without staff attending, with the exception of the CEO.

I look forward to receiving your feedback on any of these options by 5pm on 24 March 2023.

Feedback can be provided:

the Council’s website https://www.cooberpedy.sa.gov.au/latest-news-events/public-consultation/council-meetings-public-consultation

by email to dccp@cpcouncil.sa.gov.au

By hardcopy to Council’s Chambers, Lot 773 Hutchison Street, Coober Pedy