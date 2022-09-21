WOOMERA PROHIBITED AREA – TWO AREAS OF THE GREEN ZONE WILL BE CLOSED BETWEEN 16 OCTOBER TO 5 NOVEMBER 2022

Exclusion period notification This notice provides notification that the Green Zone will be closed between 16 October to 5 November 2022 to allow Defence to undertake testing activities. For safety and security reasons, designated zones within the WPA will be closed and you may be required to evacuate the area during the notified exclusion periods.

This notification affects permit holders under the Woomera Prohibited Area Rule 2014 and persons with permission to enter and remain in the WPA under the Defence Force Regulations 1952. The exclusion periods have been published on the Federal Register of Legislation and are also available at: WPA website page.

Green Zone closures between 16 October and 5 November 2022

Two separate areas of the Green Zone will be closed:

The map at Attachment A that shows the bounded area of the Green Zone affected by the closure from 16 October 2022 to 5 November 2022.

The map at Attachment B that shows the bounded area of the Green Zone affected by the closure from 22 October 2022 to 5 November 2022.

Remaining exclusion periods Financial Year 2022-23 The exclusion periods for the 2022-23 financial year, 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023, which remain in force are:

Amber Zone 1: · 10 October to 13 November 2022 inclusive · 20 February to 26 March 2023 inclusive · 03 June to 30 June 2023 inclusive

Amber Zone 2: · 16 October to 5 November 2022 inclusive · 20 February to 12 March 2023 inclusive · 03 June to 30 June 2023 inclusive

Map of WPA access zones The WPA access zones are shown in the map at Attachment C.

Different periods of exclusion may apply to each zone, including the Red Zone, Amber Zone 1 and Amber Zone 2. A more detailed map showing the WPA and access zone boundaries is available from the South Australian Resources Information Geoserver (SARIG) site at: https://map.sarig.sa.gov.au/:

· Select the ‘All Map Layers’ tab and then type Woomera in the search box; then · Select ‘outer boundary’ and ‘access zones’ boxes

Exclusion period variations and tourists

Defence will endeavour to give permit holders and non-Defence users affected by exclusion periods as much notice as possible, including when Defence cancels a published exclusion period. Enquiries about tourist permits should be directed to woomera.enquiries@defence.gov.au.