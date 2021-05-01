HEAVY VEHICLE HEALTH CHECK KICKS OFF IN MAY

The National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR) is urging heavy vehicle operators to use their Daily Safety Checklist, ahead of the second major health check of Australia’s heavy vehicle fleet.

Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Minister Michael McCormack said heavy vehicle operators should take a few minutes before each trip to check basic safety items on their vehicle.

“A quick visual inspection can identify any issues and give you peace of mind that the vehicle is safe and ready for the journey,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

“It is a series of simple steps that aligned with the National Heavy Vehicle Inspection Manual that every driver should undertake daily.”

Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport Scott Buchholz said this was an important initiative for Australia’s heavy vehicle operators to take part in.

“During May the NHVR will undertake the second National Roadworthiness Survey, which will check the mechanical health of Australia’s heavy vehicle fleet,” Assistant Minister Buchholz said.

“Authorised officers from the NHVR and partner agencies across Australia will conduct a mechanical inspection of 8,000 heavy vehicles including trucks, buses and other special purpose vehicles.”

NHVR CEO Sal Petroccitto said the first survey conducted in 2016 was the largest snapshot of the health of Australia’s heavy vehicle fleet ever undertaken.

“Each vehicle will receive a comprehensive visual and mechanical inspection and requires the use of specialised equipment,” Mr Petroccitto said.

“Inspections can take 45 minutes on average. It is usually a shorter period for compliant vehicles and longer for non-compliant vehicles.

“We understand the importance of keeping the heavy vehicle supply chain moving and where possible officers will ensure minimal disruption occurs.”

All heavy vehicle inspections will be inspected using the National Heavy Vehicle Inspection Manual.

For more information on Daily Safety Checklist visit http://www.nhvr.gov.au/dailycheck