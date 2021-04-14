GENERAL News

ICAC PUBLIC STATEMENT: TWO POLICE OFFICERS CHARGED

14 April 2021. Statement by the Hon. Ann Vanstone QC Independent Commissioner Against CorruptionAs a result of an ICAC investigation, on 22 March 2021 two South Australia Police officers were charged by the Director of Public Prosecutions with one count each of aggravated assault.

The Director will allege that in the early hours of 19 October 2019, several mobile police patrols became involved in an extended pursuit of a man suspected to be driving a stolen vehicle.The man eventually abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, running through a number of properties before hiding.

Police located him and directed him to raise his hands, and to then lie on the ground, which he did.

It is alleged that a 35 year old male police officer from Valley View then kicked the man a number of times to the torso.

It is also alleged that shortly afterwards another male police officer, a 35 year old from Lightsview, approached the man where he was handcuffed and seated on the ground, and forced the man’s head to come into contact with the concrete footpath.

In each instance it is alleged that the offence was aggravated by reason of the abuse of the officers’ positions of authority.

Both officers have been summonsed to appear in the Port Adelaide Magistrates Court on 21 April 2021 at 10am

