Updates have been made to the Public Activities Direction, Supervised Quarantine Direction and the Residential Aged Care Directions.

Public Activities Direction No 19

The Public Activities No 19 Direction comes into effect at 12.01am on Wednesday 17 February 2021.

The changes are only in relation to QR Codes and are as follow:

COVID Safe CheckIn- QR Codes

People entering a business/place/activity with a COVID SAfe CheckIn QR Code must provide contact details on entry or as soon as reasonably practicable after entry, by scanning or manual entry. Any business/place/activity collecting manual records of entry must ensure that the records are kept in a manner which reduces the risk of them being copied, photographed or used by another person (other than an authorised officer). This means copies must be kept safe and secure and away from the general public. Any business/place/activity collecting manual records of entry must also ensure that details are not copied, photographed or used by a person other than an authorised officer.

Supervised Quarantine No 4

The Supervised Quarantine No 4 Direction comes into effect at 12.01am on Wednesday 17 February 2021.

The changes are only in relation to requirements for people working at a medi-hotel site and are as follow:

People who work, are employed or engaged at a medi-hotel site are unable to be work, be employed, engaged or be present at a high risk setting if they have worked in a medi-hotel in the last 14 days. A person who is employed or engaged at a high risk setting must inform their employer of the fact that they are employed at a medi-hotel. A person must not be present at a high-risk location if they have been employed at a medi-hotel in the previous 14 days A high risk setting includes Residential Aged Care Facility, Correctional Service facility, training centre or other place of custody or Health Care facility as defined in Schedule 2 (a) of the Emergency Management (Public Activities) (COVID-19) Direction A high risk location is an Aboriginal community as described in Schedule 1 of this Direction. A person who works at a medi-hotel site is required to submit to daily saliva testing except on the days when they undertake a PCR COVID-19 test.

Residential Aged Care Facilities No 31

The Residential Aged Care No 31 Direction comes into effect at 12.01am on Wednesday 17 February 2021.

The changes are only in relation to restrictions within Residential Aged Care Facilities are:

People travelling from Victoria are not permitted to enter a Residential Aged Care Facility. A person who has entered SA and completed 14 days of quarantine is free to move around South Australia and also enter a Residential Aged Care Facility.

Other existing requirements remain. The information above only highlights the changes key made to the Directions and does not reflect all requirements. Members of the public are encouraged to see the full Directions for further information.

The Emergency Management (Public Activities No 18) (COVID-19) Direction 2021 has been revoked and replaced by the Emergency Management (Public Activities No 19) (COVID-19) Direction 2021.

The Emergency Management (Supervised Quarantine No 3) (COVID-19) Direction 2021 has been revoked and replaced by the Emergency Management (Supervised Quarantine No 4) (COVID-19) Direction 2021.

The Emergency Management (Residential Aged Care Facilities No 30) (COVID-19) Direction 2021 has been revoked and replaced by the Emergency Management (Residential Aged Care Facilities No 31) (COVID-19) Direction 2021.

