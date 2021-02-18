Updates have been made to the Cross Border Travel Direction in relation to the ongoing situation in Victoria.

Cross Border Travel Direction No 39

The Cross Border No 39 Direction comes into effect at 12.01am on Thursday 18 February 2021.

The changes are as follow:

Entry from Victoria (other than Greater Melbourne)

People are permitted to travel from Victoria including regional (other than Greater Melbourne and the Shire of Mitchell) to South Australia providing they have not been in Greater Melbourne and the Shire of Mitchell within the past 14 days. These people do not have any testing or quarantine requirements (unless they are an Essential Traveller or have been advised differently by SA Health)

Entry from Greater Melbourne

Travel from Greater Melbourne is still prohibited. Transiting Through Melbourne Airport- is now permitted providing the person has been in a Low Community Transmission Zone for the previous 14 days, are only in the airport for two hours or less and are wearing a mask the entire time they are in transit. Transiting Through Victoria- is permitted providing the person has transitted through or been in a Low Community Transmission Zone during the past 14 days. If the person transitted through Greater Melbourne (including the Shire of Mitchell) they must have travelled the most direct route, worn a mask when coming into contact with members of the public and only stopped for emergencies or essentials including fuel and respite. Essential Travellers- Exemptions still apply for Essential Travellers, please refer to the Essential Traveller Schedules in the Directions or Essential Traveller table for more information. Note- Any Essential Travellers who have been in Terminal 4 of Tullamarine airport on 9 February 2021 must quarantine for 14 days when they are not performing their duties. Exemptions- People relocating to South Australia, South Australian residents returning and people escaping Domestic Violence are permitted to enter from Greater Melbourne (including the Shire of Mitchell), however they must self-quarantine for 14 days, receive COVID-19 tests on days 1, 5 and 12 and wear a mask when they have contact with the members of the public.

People Currently in South Australia having travelled from Victoria

People who have entered South Australia having been in Victoria, Melbourne Airport or Terminal 4 of Melbourne Airport who entered under a previous Direction must continue to adhere to the testing and quarantine requirements as Directed.

Other existing requirements remain. The information above only highlights the changes key made to the Directions and does not reflect all requirements. Members of the public are encouraged to see the full Directions for further information.

All existing directions, frequently asked questions and other information can be found here: https://www.covid-19.sa.gov.au/emergency-declarations

If you require further information you can call the SA COVID-19 Information Line on 1800 253 787 between the hours of 9am to 5pm 7 days per week or go to the SA Health website at http://www.sahealth.sa.gov.au or http://www.sa.gov.au/covid-19

The Emergency Management (Cross Border Travel No 38) (COVID-19) Direction 2021 has been revoked and replaced by the Emergency Management (Cross Border Travel No 39)(COVID-19) Direction 2021.

https://www.police.sa.gov.au/sa-police-news-assets/front-page-news/updates-to-covid-19-directions-for-18-february-2021