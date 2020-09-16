UPDATED COVID-19 DIRECTIONS 2020 – CROSS BORDER TRAVEL NO 14

15 Sep 2020 10:41pm An update has been made to the cross border restrictions in South Australia.

The Emergency Management (Cross Border Travel No 13) (COVID-19) Direction 2020 has been revoked and replaced by the Emergency Management (Cross Border Travel No 14) (COVID-19) Direction 2020. This new Direction comes into effect as of 0001 Wednesday 16 September.

The new Direction provides an update to the restrictions currently in place for people arriving from low community transmission zone of the ACT.

Key changes:

Those people arriving from ACT will now be considered as a low community transmission zone and will be able to enter South Australia without the requirement for COVID-19 testing or 14 day self-quarantine upon arrival.

This provision only applies to people who travel from ACT to South Australia via air. Should a person drive they will be considered as having entered from NSW and will be required to undertake COVID-19 testing and 14 days self-quarantining.

Those people travelling to South Australia via air from ACT can transit through Sydney Airport without the requirement for COVID-19 testing or 14 day self-quarantine upon arrival, providing they do not leave the airport and have been in a low community transmission zone for 14 days.

A person must not make a false or misleading statement (whether by inclusion or omission of particulars) when providing information. Further if asked a question by an authorised officer or a person assisting in the administration of the direction a person must not: Refuse of fail to answer the question; or Give an answer that is false or misleading in providing particulars.



For persons escaping domestic violence from Victoria the person must reside and remain quarantined at a place determined by an Authorised officer for 14 days after arrival.

Specialist workers under the Essential Traveller provisions now are required to produce to an authorised officer evidence of a COVID-19 test or test result, relating to a test undertaken within the preceding 7 days or have a test on day 1 and 12 of their stay in South Australia.

There are some minor changes to some of the Essential Traveller provisions including;

Honorary Consular staff are now included in the Foreign Diplomatic or consular staff category.

Those persons applying to travel into South Australia for any of the compassionate purposes they must first get authorisation from the Chief Executive of the Department of Health and Wellbeing or the SA Chief Public Health Officer or their deputy.

Cross border community members can now cross the border for the purpose of organised sport.

It is acknowledged that many restrictions still apply, but they are critical in dealing with the spread of COVID-19.

All existing directions, frequently asked questions and other information can be found here: https://www.covid-19.sa.gov.au/emergency-declarations.

For further information please call the SA COVID-19 Information Line on 1800 253 787 between the hours of 9am to 5pm 7 days per week or go to the SA Health website at http://www.sahealth.sa.gov.au or http://www.sa.gov.au/covid-19