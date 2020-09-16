UPDATED COVID-19 DIRECTIONS 2020 – RESIDENTIAL AGED CARE FACILITIES NO 8

15 Sep 2020 10:45pm

An update has been made to Residential Aged Care restrictions in South Australia.

The Emergency Management (Residential Aged Care Facilities No 7) (COVID-19) Direction 2020 has been revoked and replaced by the Emergency Management (Residential Aged Care Facilities No 8) (COVID-19) Direction 2020. This new Direction comes into effect at 0001hrs on Wednesday 16 September 2020

The new Direction provides an update to changes in restrictions for people arriving from the ACT.

Those people arriving from ACT will now be considered as a traveller from a low community transmission zone and will be able to enter South Australia without the requirement to self-quarantine for 14 days. This includes transiting through Sydney Airport.

To enter a Residential Aged Care Facility, travellers from the ACT will have to demonstrate; They have not been in another state which is not a low transmission zone in the preceding 14 days; or In the preceding 14 days they have not had contact with a person who is a confirmed case of COVID-19; or They do not have a temperature higher than 38 degrees celsius, have not had a fever or chills in the preceding 72 hrs, symptoms of acute respiratory infection or loss of taste or smell; or Have been vaccinated against 2020 seasonal flu; or Are not awaiting the outcomes of a COVID-19 test.



It is acknowledged that many restrictions still apply, but they are critical in dealing with the spread of COVID-19.

All existing directions, frequently asked questions and other information can be found here: https://www.covid-19.sa.gov.au/emergency-declarations.

For further information please call the SA COVID-19 Information Line on 1800 253 787 between the hours of 9am to 5pm 7 days per week or go to the SA Health website at http://www.sahealth.sa.gov.au or http://www.sa.gov.au/covid-19