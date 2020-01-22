FLINDERS RANGES & OUTBACK HELPS SET RECORD HIGH SA $7.8B TOURISM SPEND

New data from September 2014 to September 2019 for the Flinders Ranges and OUTBACK shows:

South Australia’s tourism sector has hit a new record, with an all-time-high $7.8 billion spent by visitors to the State over the past year â€“ and the Flinders Ranges and Outback is one of the regions on the rise.

Domestic and international overnight visits have grown 46 per cent to 788,000. Domestic and international nights have grown 55 per cent to 3.6 million. Total domestic and international expenditure has reached $458 million - up 44 per cent.

South Australian Tourism Commission, Chief Executive, Rodney Harrex said, “This is a fantastic result for South Australia and a huge credit to our hard working tourism operators around the state”.

“The strong regional results to date are a great sign as we start the year, and head into many of the festivals and events being held across SA”.

“Our tourism sector is incredibly strong, and now more than ever we need to get behind small business and our tourism operators to help rebuild the communities, particularly in the Adelaide Hills and on Kangaroo Island as they recover from the recent bushfires”.

“Events such as the Santos Tour Down Under, Crush Festival in the Hills and Tunarama all have a significant regional impact â€“ and add in the cruise ships docking in Wallaroo, Port Lincoln and Kangaroo Island over coming weeks, and itâ€™s easy to see why we are seeing such strong results in our regions, and there is a positive outlook ahead”.

For more information on the National and International Visitor Survey visit http://www.tra.gov.au