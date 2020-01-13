COOBER PEDY: COMMUNITY CONSULTATION – LONG TERM FINANCIAL PLAN & INFRASTRUCTURE and ASSET MANAGEMENT PLAN

At its meeting on 17th December 2019, Council resolved to consult the community in relation to the draft Long Term Financial Plan (LTFP) and draft Infrastructure and Asset Management Plan (IAMP).



The LTFP will help to ensure that Council can deliver its services and fund planned capital expenditure. It is a vital link between Council’s Strategic Plan, its Infrastructure and Asset Management Plan and its Annual Business Plan. The LTFP shows how Council intends to fund its activities over a 10-year period.



The IAMP will help to ensure that Council manages its non-current assets to support the delivery of Council services in the most efficient and effective way possible.



Copies of both plans are available at the Council office and Council’s web site https://www.cooberpedy.sa.gov.au/noticeboard/latest-news/community-consultation-long-term-financial-plan-and-infrastructure-and-asset-management-plan



The closing date for submissions on both the LTFP and IAMP is 9:00am Monday 3rd February 2020. Anyone wishing to be heard in support of their submission should mention this in their submission. All submissions will become public documents.



If you require any further information in relation to the LTFP and/or IAMP or the process of making a submission, please contact the main office on 8672 4600.