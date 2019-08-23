GENERAL News

STUART HIGHWAY CLOSURE NOTICE

UPDATE: NO CLOSURES ON THE STUART HIGHWAY are SCHEDULED BETWEEN 2 – 8 SEPTEMBER. Travel safely.

[OVERALL: STUART HIGHWAY & ROAD CLOSURES IN THE WOOMERA DEFENCE ZONE. Around 9 closures will occur sometime between 1 September to 5 October 2019]

Access to the Stuart Highway will be suspended at various times from 1 September 2019 to 5 October 2019.

On days of suspension, the highway will be closed around 7:00 AM and will re-open in the late afternoon, please note this is subject to change.

Signs will be posted at the following locations:

· just north of Glendambo (at the Woomera Prohibited Area boundary); and
· approximately 60km south of Coober Pedy (in the vicinity of Mt Penrhyn).

