Emergency Services volunteers from Coober Pedy attended plane crash at William Creek on Sunday

A man and woman have been flown to the the Royal Adelaide Hospital following a light plane crash at William Creek on Sunday afternoon

A male pilot aged 65 and his female passenger aged 64, both from Western Australia sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Just after 3pm, Sunday 28 July, police and Coober Pedy emergency services received reports that light plane flipped over while landing on the William Creek airstrip, east of Coober Pedy.

Unit Manager of the Coober Pedy Mine Rescue/SES Michael Beelitz told the Coober Pedy Regional Times, “It was another fantastic response from all of the Coober Pedy Emergency Services. Coober Pedy Mine Rescue/SES received a page soon after 3 on Sunday, 28th July, stating there had been a plane crash on the William Creek airstrip”.

“When Coober Pedy Mine Rescue/SES arrived on scene we assisted SAAS to remove the two casualties from the scene and prepare them to be flown out on the RFDS airplane”, he said.

“The two occupants of the light aircraft were very lucky, it could have easily been a very different scene to attend. The work from everyone involved, from start to finish, meant that both occupants have the best chance of making a full recovery”, said Mr. Beelitz.

An air exclusion is currently in place until 9am, Monday 29 July.

If anyone is interested in volunteering for Coober Pedy Mine Rescue/SES, in any capacity, please call 1300 364 587 or email michael.beelitz@sasesvolunteer.org.au