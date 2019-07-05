MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING FATAL STABBING AT COOBER PEDY

A man has been arrested following the death of another man at Coober Pedy in the State’s far north on Thursday night July 4th..

Police will allege that just after 10pm on Thursday 4 July, police and ambulance crews were called to an area on St. Nicholas Street, following reports a man had been stabbed.

On arrival they located a 37-year-old Coober Pedy man with critical injuries. Ambulance officers made desperate attempts to treat the injured man but unfortunately he died a short time later.

Police investigating the incident have arrested a 27-year-old Coober Pedy man who after being interviewed was expected to be charged with murder.

Detectives from Adelaide attended Coober Pedy to examine the crime scene and recovered a knife believed to be the murder weapon.

Both men are believed to be known to each other.

The community of Coober Pedy is greatly saddened by this tragedy and condolences are extended to the family and friends of those involved.