STATE BUDGET OVERVIEW 2019-20 BUILDING OUR REGIONS

The soon to be replaced Dog Fence at Coober Pedy

Budget Paper 1: Budget Overview

A summary publication capturing all highlights from the 2019-20 Budget.
Budget Paper 2: Budget Speech

A copy of the Treasurer’s speech, delivered to Parliament on 18 June 2019.
Budget Paper 3: Budget Statement

A financial report presenting the State Government’s current and estimated future economic performance, fiscal strategy, budget priorities, expenditure, revenue, assets, liabilities, risks and government business.
Budget Paper 4: Agency Statements

Various financial reports presenting the State Government’s current and estimated revenue, expenses and performance by agency.
Budget Paper 5: Budget Measures Statement

A financial report detailing the State Government’s expenditure, savings and revenue initiatives.
https://statebudget.sa.gov.au/#Budget_Papers

