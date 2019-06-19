STATE BUDGET OVERVIEW 2019-20 BUILDING OUR REGIONS

Budget Paper 1: Budget Overview

A summary publication capturing all highlights from the 2019-20 Budget.

Budget Paper 2: Budget Speech

A copy of the Treasurer’s speech, delivered to Parliament on 18 June 2019.

Budget Paper 3: Budget Statement

A financial report presenting the State Government’s current and estimated future economic performance, fiscal strategy, budget priorities, expenditure, revenue, assets, liabilities, risks and government business.

Budget Paper 4: Agency Statements

Various financial reports presenting the State Government’s current and estimated revenue, expenses and performance by agency.

Budget Paper 5: Budget Measures Statement

A financial report detailing the State Government’s expenditure, savings and revenue initiatives.

