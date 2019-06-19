STATE BUDGET OVERVIEW 2019-20 BUILDING OUR REGIONS

Budget Paper 1: Budget Overview
A summary publication capturing all highlights from the 2019-20 Budget.
PDF
Budget Paper 2: Budget Speech
A copy of the Treasurer’s speech, delivered to Parliament on 18 June 2019.
PDF
Budget Paper 3: Budget Statement
A financial report presenting the State Government’s current and estimated future economic performance, fiscal strategy, budget priorities, expenditure, revenue, assets, liabilities, risks and government business.
PDF
Budget Paper 4: Agency Statements
Various financial reports presenting the State Government’s current and estimated revenue, expenses and performance by agency.
Volume 1 – PDF
Volume 2 – PDF
Volume 3 – PDF
Volume 4 – PDF
Budget Paper 5: Budget Measures Statement
A financial report detailing the State Government’s expenditure, savings and revenue initiatives.
PDF
