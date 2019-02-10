NEARLY 100,000 DRUG DEALS STOPPED FROM HITTING THE STREETS IN 2018

More than 25,000 phone and web reports received by Crime Stoppers SA in 2018 stopped an estimated 80,035 cannabis and 12,227 amphetamine street deals in South Australia. In addition, a total of 822 apprehensions were made directly as a result of information provided through the successful community engagement program, with a number of serious charges laid for drug, firearm, sexual offences and offences against property.

Crime Stoppers South Australia chair, Ms Sharon Hanlon, said 21,431 calls and 3,927 online contacts during the 2018 calendar year led to 12,127 reports being taken and 10,561 actions issued for investigation.

“Last year information provided by the South Australian community to Crime Stoppers led to 822 apprehensions and 1266 charges laid for a wide variety of crimes. These strong results show, yet again, that every piece of information helps to advance an investigation or provides valuable intelligence that can be further explored by investigators,” Ms Hanlon said.

“People trust the option to remain anonymous to share information with Crime Stoppers, which led to 553 reports raised regarding murder investigations. Crime Stoppers SA encouraged the community to come forward with information about a range of serious crimes, including the murder of Martin Meffert, presumed murders of Scott Redman and Tanja Ebert, and the murders of teenager Karen Williams, Anna Rosa Liva, Colin Ernest Williams and Andrew “Wilbur” Williamson in Coober Pedy,” she said.

Another highlight was the launch of the highly-successful Make The Call campaign in February 2018 in response to signs that methamphetamine use in South Australia had tripled over a 5-year period. In addition to a series of regional roadshows, the campaign had materials produced in Mandarin, Vietnamese and Arabic, while print radio, TV and social media advertising reached an estimated 1 million South Australians. A total of 59 people were apprehended for a range of offences, 5 clandestine laboratories shut down, 8 firearms located and cash/stolen property seized.

Crime Stoppers SA also initiated the SA-component of the national Dob in a Dealer campaign, with local activities conducted in the Limestone Coast, Adelaide Hills, and Kangaroo Island, Far West Coast and Copper Coast to encourage anyone with information about the making, growing or selling of drugs to take a stand and provide information.

“Crime Stoppers SA continued to work alongside our major program partner, Police Credit Union, to support better communities by developing a number of crime-fighting, awareness and prevention campaigns across metropolitan and regional areas. We also celebrated a renewed 3-year commitment with our official TV partner – 9 News Adelaide – which unlocked the power of television to engage with South Australians to help solve some of the state’s most heinous crimes.”

During 2018, Crime Stoppers SA was again recognised for its innovative initiatives and was announced the winner of three major categories in the prestigious 2018 Crime Stoppers International annual awards. A trio of awards was achieved in recognition of efforts to help solve the cold case murder of Port Lincoln woman, Susan Goodwin, the unsolved murder of Martin Meffert, and a personal safety campaign in partnership with Police Credit Union for people enjoying the end-of-year party period.

The 2018 program results for Crime Stoppers SA include:

21,431 phone calls and 3,927 online contacts from people wanting to share information;

822 apprehensions including wanted fugitives, arsonists, and suspects wanted for robberies, theft and assault;

1,266 charges laid for drug dealing, firearms, robbery, serious assault and sexual offences; and

82 firearms seized – including ammunition and a range of illegal accessories.

DRUGS

2289 plants and 224kg of cannabis seized;

Closure of 10 clandestine drug labs;

679.7g of amphetamine seized;

183 ecstasy tablets confiscated.

MAJOR APPREHENSIONS

A number of serious crimes were also solved during 2018, which included:

2 Serious sexual offences;

4 Serious offences against property;

19 Serious firearms offences (includes 9 drug offences);

82 Serious drug offences (includes 22 weapons and firearm offences); and

5 Other serious offences (includes 1 firearm offence).

If you have any information about criminals or criminal activity, then call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au