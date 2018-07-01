MINTABIE LEASE TO BE TERMINATED 30 JUNE 2019 – ‘TRANSITION TO APY CONTROL’

Notice to licence holders at Mintabie: Mintabie township transition to APY Lands

The Minister for Energy and Mining Dan van Holst Pellekaan has given written notice to APY confirming his intention to uphold the decision made by the previous government in February 2018 to terminate the Mintabie Township Lease with effect from 30 June 2019.

As a result, 2018/19 licences renewed by the Minister in accordance with s 29D of the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Land Rights Act 1981 (SA) will be the final licences issued by the Minister at Mintabie.

From 30 June 2019 the Minister will no longer have authority to issue or renew licences at Mintabie and any future permission to enter the APY Lands for any activities at Mintabie will need to be negotiated directly with the APY.

What’s going to happen now?

An oversight committee independently chaired by Mr Paul Case is being established with APY, State and Commonwealth Government representatives.

Government will work with key stakeholders over the next 12 months to take necessary steps to transition the Mintabie township area from State Government to APY control.

Renewal letters have been posted to holders of each valid residential and/or commercial licence to advise that the Lease is being terminated and that the 2018/19 licences will be the final licences issued by the Minister at Mintabie.

The Department for Energy and Mining, Housing SA, Centrelink and Country Health SA will hold a meeting at the Mintabie Hotel on 23 July 2018 to talk about the transition of Mintabie to APY control and to make people aware of government assistance that is available to people at Mintabie. On the days following, one on one meetings will be held at the Mintabie Area School for Mintabie people who want to discuss matters about individual circumstances.

There will also be an opportunity during the week of 23 July 2018 to discuss future opportunities for opal mining at Mintabie.

The Government commits to hold at least quarterly meetings with Mintabie residents during the next twelve months.

What’s happening to the Mintabie precious stones field?

There has been no change in the way that opal mining in Mintabie is permitted – opal mining remains ‘business as usual”.

The State Government is considering the future of opal mining in Mintabie and is assessing options regarding the future of the Mintabie Precious Stones Field.

Key stakeholders, including the opal mining industry and APY Executive, will be given the opportunity to put forward their views.

This consultation will occur over coming months, and the government anticipates that it will make a decision about future opal mining at Mintabie by December 2018.

Where can I get more information?

For any questions about the transition of the Mintabie Township Area please call 8226 3821, Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.

Purpose

For Mintabie residents to:

· Hear about how the Mintabie Township Lease Area will transition from State government to APY control on 1 July 2019.

· Provide any information to government.

Meeting for Mintabie residents

23 July 2018

Commencing at 6pm to 8pm

At the Mintabie Hotel

One on One meetings for Mintabie residents

at the Mintabie Area School

24 July 2018

9.30am to 7.00pm

25 July 2018 (if required)

9.30am to 3.30pm

For Government to:

· provide information and listen to the Mintabie residents about the transition of the Mintabie Township Lease Area from State government to APY control on 1 July 2019

· provide information on what government assistance is currently available to Mintabie residents

· listen to Mintabie residents on how government can assist them over the next 12 months during transition, this can be done verbally or in writing.

· provide information on how Mintabie residents can provide feedback on the future options for mining on the Mintabie precious stones field

All feedback will be recorded for consideration by Government.

Where can I get more information?

For any questions about the transition of the Mintabie Township Area please call 8226 3821, Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.