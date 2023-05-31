SOUTH AUSTRALIA’S BEST TOURISM TOWNS FOR 2023 REVEALED

The three winning towns will go on to represent South Australia at the national Australian Top Tourism Town Awards later this year.

South Australia’s best tourism towns have been revealed, as the winners of the 2023 South Australian Top Tourism Town Awards were announced tonight.

The winner of the 2023 SA Top Tourism Town Award was Victor Harbor, on the Fleurieu Peninsula. Victor Harbor also took out the People’s Choice Award, determined through a public voting process enabling visitors and locals to voice their opinions and celebrate their favourite South Australian town.

Coober Pedy, representing the Outback, received the 2023 SA Small Tourism Town Award.

The Yorke Peninsula town of Port Broughton was named the 2023 SA Tiny Tourism Town.

The Top Tourism Town Awards celebrate towns that provide incredible visitor experiences while demonstrating a shared commitment to developing tourism in their respective regions. The program is delivered annually by South Australia’s peak tourism body, Tourism Industry Council South Australia (TiCSA).

TiCSA’s Chief Executive Officer, Shaun de Bruyn, commended the winners and entrants.

“We congratulate the winners and the entrants of the 2023 South Australian Top Tourism Town Awards for their contributions to the vibrancy and appeal of our state’s tourism industry.”

“Each tourism town adds its own distinct charm to South Australia, providing amazing experiences to visitors from within SA, around Australia, and around the world.”

Andy Glen, Chair of the South Australian Visitor Information Centre Network said the Network is delighted to have supported the Top Tourism Town program again in 2023.

“We are extremely proud of our Visitor Information Centre members for assisting towns to enter, the quality of the submissions, and the overall benefit that entrants will receive from their participation.”

“Congratulations to each category winner along with all entrants – South Australia is truly a great state to work, live and play.”

Mayor Dean Johnson, President of the Local Government Association of South Australia, added, “Councils and local businesses put a tremendous amount of effort into showcasing their regions and creating memorable visitor experiences, so we’re incredibly proud to support the Top Tourism Town Awards and celebrate what our great state has to offer. Congratulations to this year’s award winners.”