NEW ANTIPROTEST LAWS FLY IN THE FACE OF DEMOCRACY & 80 CIVIL SOCIETY GROUPS

UPDATE: Greens, SA-Best and civil society groups to oppose anti-protest laws

The Greens, SA-Best, and civil society groups will today hold a joint media conference to oppose the State Government’s new anti-protest laws, which will be brought to a vote in the Upper House this afternoon.

Greens MLCs Robert Simms and Tammy Franks, and SA-Best MLCs Connie Bonaros and Frank Pangallo will be joined by the following representatives of civil society groups:

Dale Beasley, Secretary, SA Unions

Ross Womersley, CEO, South Australian Council of Social Services (SACOSS)

Craig Wilkins, Chief Executive, Conservation Council

David Mejia-Canales, Senior Lawyer, Human Rights Law Centre

Scott Cowen, Assistant Secretary, Australian Services Union SA & NT

Adelaide Xerri, President, Amnesty International Australia SA/NT

Anne Bainbridge, CEO, Youth Affairs Council of South Australia

Sarah Moulds, Director, Rights Resource Network SA

What: Joint Press Conference to Oppose Anti-Protest Laws

When: 1pm TODAY

Where: Old Parliament House Foyer, North Terrace

ANTI-PROTEST legislation has just passed the lower house in SA PARLIAMENT!!

Protesting unfair decisions by governments may be a thing of the past if new legislation passes in the Upper House

It took only 22 minutes for anti-protest legislation to pass one of the two houses needed for it to become law – and now a number of SA’s leading civil society groups are calling for the SA Government to spend another 22 minutes or even less this week to send the bill to committee for proper review.

The coalition includes the South Australian Council of Social Service, SA Unions, the Working Women’s Centre, Conservation SA, Rights Resource Network SA, Amnesty International Australia, Australian Democracy Network, Human Rights Law Network, SA Abortion Action Coalition, and many more. A total of 80 civil society groups signed an open letter to Parliament protesting the bill that appeared in Friday’s The Advertiser.

These groups will lead a public protest tomorrow (Tuesday, 30 May) at 9am at Festival Plaza, to coincide with a new SA Parliament sitting week where the legislation is listed for all stages in the Upper House.

SACOSS CEO Ross Womersley said, “This will be a bad law, badly made, and the result will be bad for all South Australians.

“This legislation was drafted hastily by the Opposition, and then just as hastily seized by the Government and tabled in the Lower House where it was passed in just 22 minutes, with no debate or interrogation. Not even a single question about what it might mean.

“We are calling on the State Government to spend another 22 minutes – or perhaps even less, if they put their mind to it – not to ram the bill through the Upper House on Tuesday, but instead sending it to committee for review.

“We look forward to seeing as many South Australians as possible join us at tomorrow’s protest. Both major parties can rest assured that we will be protesting for a lot longer than their 22 minutes of lock-step, cavalier lawmaking in our Parliament.”

Human Rights Law Centre Senior Lawyer, David Mejia-Canales said, “South Australia was the first place in the world to give women the right to be elected and the first in the country to give women the right to vote. These rights didn’t just appear. They were won because the suffragists protested and organised. T

“The proposed anti-protest laws before the Parliament are so broad and vague that even the suffragists could have been jailed under them- all because they wanted to have a say over their destiny.

“A good government would not support these laws.”

Conservation SA CE Craig Wilkins said, “Freedom of assembly and protest has always been a cornerstone of South Australia’s democracy. Whether it’s the right to vote for women, fair pay, action on climate change or recognition for Aboriginal people, it’s the way that shifts in societal thinking and values are expressed and pressure built for laws to be changed for the better.

“Any attempt to limit these fundamental rights needs to be extremely carefully considered and widely discussed across our community. Instead, lawmakers in the lower house shamefully rushed through major changes to our democracy within just 22 minutes and with no debate.”

SA Unions Secretary Dale Beasley said, “Standing together and taking industrial action is one of the most effective ways that working people can achieve better pay, safety and rights at work. These rushed law changes risk workers being fined or facing jail time for organising and participating in legitimate workplace action.”

“Union members are the driving force in our country behind lifting pay. That job is so important for us to be doing after a decade of stagnant wages and now a cost-of-living crisis. It is mind-blowing that our Labor government is taking action which will stifle our ability to do that job.”

“We cannot accept that such expansive and punitive laws are able to be passed by our MPs in 22 minutes, without any discussion with the communities they represent.”

Rights Resource Network SA Director Sarah Moulds said, “Rushed lawmaking leads to poor quality laws with unintended consequences and practical problems. South Australians deserve parliamentarians who respect us enough to consider our views, and who have the courage to put our human rights ahead of quick politics.

“We urgently need a Human Rights Act for SA so these type of legislative speed limits aren’t broken again.”

Working Women’s Centre Director Abbey Kendall said, “South Australians should be able to protest without penalty and fear of jail time. Progress is, more often than not, won through protest, demonstrations and robust public debate.

“Sometimes protest is obstructive, sometimes we have to take up more space than permitted. It is entirely undemocratic to change the law and slap on jail time in 22 minutes.”

Amnesty International Australia SA/NT President Adelaide Xerri said, “The right to protest is a foundational part of democracy. It’s how we hold those that represent us to account. Disruptive peaceful protests have been crucial to making the world a better place, including making South Australia the second place in the world where women could vote.

“The Bill’s broad scope is concerning, including the potential impacts that penalising people for “reckless” obstruction could have on homeless people and others.

We urge the Upper House to reject the Bill, or ensure it is subject to appropriate scrutiny, including by a Parliamentary Committee.”

