MONDAY: COOBER PEDY TELSTRA MOBILE NETWORK OUTAGE

29 May 2023 1:02pm/

Phone Outage Coober Pedy residents are advised of a Telstra mobile data outage in the area.

Landline services are not affected and anyone requiring police assistance can attend at the Coober Pedy Police Station. Alternatively, you can call from a landline phone or connect your mobile to a Wi-Fi network.

It is not known when the outage will be resolved.

The public are reminded to contact the police assistance line on 131 444 or Triple Zero in an emergency.

