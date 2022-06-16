39 YEAR OLD MAN ARRESTED OVER STABBING AT COOBER PEDY

Local residents at Coober Pedy have expressed considerable angst over an alleged stabbing in their community.

Today (Thursday 16-6-20220) police released the following information.

About 3pm on Sunday 12 June, patrols were called to a property at Coober Pedy, believed to be in St. Nicholas Street, after reports of an assault.

When police arrived they located the victim, a 43-year-old resident, who had been stabbed in his torso.

SAAS officers treated the man who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A 39-year-old man from Coober Pedy was arrested shortly after at his home and was charged with committing an aggravated assault that caused harm.

He was refused police bail and appeared in Whyalla Magistrates Court on Tuesday 14 June where he was remanded to appear at a later date.

With grateful thanks to the SAAS officers who attended to the victim and applied swift treatment.