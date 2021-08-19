INDIGENOUS CRANE SERVICE TO ENHANCE SERVICES TO FAR NORTH

Local AMY entities, Ian Crombie and David Brown hold positions as Directors of Macweld Cranes.

The introduction of a new crane hire service for the outback region will provide further options for broad range of prospective clients.

Based in Port Augusta, Macweld Crane Hire is a recently formed partnership between AMY Nominees Pty Ltd and Fleurieu Cranes Pty Ltd.

The Macweld brand has been established for over a decade, based in Adelaide, but with the new ownership the company has relocated to Footner Road, Port Augusta to service and provide a presence for the Far North Region and Upper Spencer Gulf.

The services provided by the mobile crane fleet has always been first class. Macweld Crane Hire has now entered into a new chapter of its impressive history with the transition of the business into a partnership which will see these services available across the broader region.

Local AMY entities, Ian Crombie and David Brown hold positions as Directors of Macweld Cranes.

Ian told the Coober Pedy Regional Times, “It’s really exciting for AMY Nominees to enter into a new business. This opportunity has only come about because of the success of AMY Nominees over the past 6 years since we started the waste services contract at Prominent Hill.”

“I am proud of our achievements and the contribution we can make to the Coober Pedy community and the broader region as our businesses provide increased employment and job opportunities for local people and the economic benefits that brings to the town. Macweld Cranes will bring further opportunities in employment and training which will increase as the business grows with the support of the local community,” said Ian.

Macweld Crane Manager, Michael Madeley, has been involved in the construction industry for over 20 years. For the past 8 years, Michael has focused on the crane industry and has qualifications and experience in operations, rigging, business management and assessment.

Michael Madeley told the Regional Times, “The crane business is highly competitive and to succeed requires something special. By branching out we’re providing direct access to the far north residents and businesses operating in the region. All prospective clients can be assured that they will receive reliable service from our modern fleet of cranes. We will invest in the region through our business to exceed customers’ expectations”.

Local opal miner Roger Bulovic said that the introduction of a competitive crane service in the Far North can only be a positive step. “I congratulate AMY Nominees for this initiative.”

“Any opportunity for employment and training for our local youth needs to be encouraged. Crane operating is a specialised area of accreditation and would add value to the skill sets of our up and coming work force here in Coober Pedy,” said Roger.

Bill Ryan, the general manager of the partner company, AMY Nominees Pty Ltd, has held a presence in various roles working in the region over the past 20 years. Bill has recently been involved in the sub-leasing and infrastructure development of Mabel Creek Station and working with the Umoona and Coober Pedy Councils to establish a land management program for Coober Pedy and the immediate region.

Bill told the Coober Pedy Regional Times, “This is an exciting business development for the AMY community and the 50/50 partnership with Fleurieu Cranes provides AMY Nominees the opportunity to extend its business portfolio beyond the parameters of the Prominent Hill mine site.”

Local opal miner and long term Coober Pedy resident. Frank Pennisi said, ‘We need to encourage all youth to participate in any training available. If the opportunity is there then we need to take advantage of it and then those youth can branch out into other areas as they gain confidence.”

“Getting the next generation motivated is the task of this generation. There is new technology and opportunities coming along every day and so we must put our efforts into our youth.” said Frank.

Ryan Palmer has been with Fleurieu Cranes for the last 12 years. Having held various rolls at Fleurieu Cranes from rigging, crane driving, bookings coordinator, supervising and now managing all of their depots, Ryan is there to provide support and backing for Michael and Macweld Cranes.

Ryan has a vast experience in all aspects of the crane industry and has worked in many different aspects of it including working in Olympic Dam, Prominent Hill, Ginko, Moomba, Starfish Hill Wind Farm, Adelaide Desalination Plant, tower crane erection and dismantle, large and small projects and upgrades in Adelaide.