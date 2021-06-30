SUSPICIOUS HOUSE FIRE AT FERRAL ST. COOBER PEDY

At 8.25 on Wednesday 30 June 2021 Emergency Service crews were called to a fire at an empty house in Ferrall Street Coober Pedy.

CFS Volunteers assisted by Mine Rescue/SES were at the scene trying to save the house. Local police were in attendance.

The house was empty, but it is believed that unknown persons were at the property when the fire started.

The fire is thought to be suspicious. Fire Cause Investigators are on their way from Adelaide.

Burning house at Ferral Street – roof collapsing

Volunteers worked tirelessly to put the fire out. The damages are estimated at around $70,000.

Intense heat sees outbuildings collapse

Coober Pedy CFS is recruiting NOW

Do you live in Coober Pedy? Do you want to help your local community and gain a wide range of new skills and qualifications in the process?

Becoming a CFS member is a great way to join a close-knit group of people and give back to the community in a fun and rewarding way.

Absolutely no experience necessary, all training is provided through the SA CFS and at brigade level. Coober Pedy firefighters come from a diverse range of backgrounds including school teachers, park rangers, nurses, corrections officers, tradespeople, small business owners, opal miners, and career ambulance staff.

If you are interested, please private message our page or come and see us on training night. https://www.facebook.com/CooberPedyCFS

We train every second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7pm at the station on Hutchison Street.

