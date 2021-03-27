COOBER PEDY TO HOST 10th NATIONAL OPAL SYMPOSIUM 31 MARCH -1 APRIL 2021

The Opal Symposium held at Coober Pedy this year, brings together opal miners from all the opal fields of Australia, major opal dealers and traders plus many from Australia’s Universities and the Mining Industry.

There will be 32 guest speakers including; Federal MP Rowan Ramsey; Damien Cody, Cody Opals; Anthony Smallwood International Opal Academy; Laurie Aldridge Deakin University; Dr. Paul Thomas University of Technology Sydney; Paul Willis Assoc Professor Flinders University; Justin Freytag Coober Pedy Opal Miner

Stuart Wattison Minnie Berrington Researcher; Bruce Dickson Researcher; Neville Curtis Flinders University; Kelly Tishler Lightning Ridge Opal Hunter; Andrew Moll Department for Energy and Mining (SA); Peter Taubers Andamooka Opal Miner; Sebastian Deisenberger President of LRMA; Hon Dan van Holst Pellekaan MP Minister for Energy and Mining; Jenni Brammall Australian Opal Centre; Ruth Benjamin-Thomas Black Opal Direct

Paul Sedawie SEDA opals; Mish Blanusa CPMAI Secretary; Gabrielle Inawow OZ Minerals; Peter Sherman Opal Buyer; Donald Bartram, Bartram Opal Hunters; Laz Katona Geological Survey of South Australia; Christopher Spinks Safework SA; Luke Brammy Safework SA

Dale Price Chair National 2020 Opal Symposium; Dean Miller Master of Ceremonies; Terry Coldham FGA FGAA Ba(Geol); James Evert President, QBOA Inc; Ian Crombie Elder of the Community Yankunytjatjara; Colin Duff geographical information systems; Nick Troisi Managing Director Umoona Opal Mine & Museum

“The aim is to create a more cohesive industry and promote both the mining of opal and the marketing of Australia’s national gemstone”, said Symposium organiser Gai Di Donna.

The Symposium is being organized by a dedicated committee under the auspices of the Coober Pedy Retail, Business and Tourism Association.

“Come and join us and take this opportunity of meeting like-minded folk and learn what is happening in the Opal Industry, the research, the mining and the latest in sales and marketing”, said Gai.

“The Symposium kicks off on Tuesday 30th March 5.30pm with a Meet & Greet at the Italo Australian Club. This event is open to everyone, so please come along and meet others in the industry.”

“Throughout the evening Historical Opal Movies will be shown, you may recognise some people (or even yourself) on the screen,”said, Ms Di Donna.

“On Wednesday 31st March & Thursday 1st April attend the Opal Symposium at the Desert Cave Hotel and hear about the latest technologies and techniques, mining practices, marketing and so much more.”

“Wednesday evening is the traditional Conference Dinner being held at the Desert Cave Hotel. Take this opportunity to mix and meet others involved in the industry. Sit back relax and listen to Anthony Alexandrou perform.”

“The Symposium will conclude with an End of Event social being held at the Big Winch. The Big Winch 360 is ‘Australia’s only 360º Circle vision cinematic experience”.

Get your Registrations in NOW at http://www.opalsymposium.org

For more information give Gai Di Donna a call on 0438119390.

Australia’s only 360º Circlevision cinematic experience. Vision and sound surrounds the audience in a show as big as the outback, and as unique as the people that call it home. An immersion into the heart and soul of our pioneering spirit; a cinematic journey along the Explorer’s Way.

Filmed over 12 months, the show captures the vast contrasts in the landscape from its desolate beauty to its unexpected moments of lushness. the committee is proud to announce a pre-release of the show is offered to attendees of the 20/20 Opal Symposium as a special premier event!