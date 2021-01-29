FAR NORTH: ALCOHOL INTERCEPTED BEFORE APY LANDS

29 Jan 2021 5:02pm

More than 300 litres of alcohol was intercepted by police last month suspected of being illegally transported into the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands.

A Far North Highway patrol was conducting mobile radar along the Stuart Highway, Port Augusta West on Saturday 19 December and observed a vehicle with an obscured front number plate. The vehicle was pulled over and police allegedly located a large quantity of alcohol inside, including:

59 x 5L cask wine (295 litres)

32 x 1L Bundy Rum

3 x 10 packs Vodka Mix Cruisers

1 x 1L Absolute Vodka

1 x 1.36L Jack Daniels

1 x 700ml Baron Rum

5 x 1L Smirnoff Vodka

3 x VB long neck bottles

2 x 700ml Jim Beam

2 x 700ml Absolute Vodka

2 x 700ml Sierra Tequila

1 x 1L Fireball

It is suspected the alcohol was being illegally transported into the APY Lands within South Australia and the Northern Territory.

The alcohol was seized by police pending further investigation.

Yesterday, 28 January, three men in the vehicle, aged 21, 37 and 37, all from the Northern Territory, were reported for trafficking alcohol. They will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.