REX SUPPORTS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT MANDATING OF FACE MASKS ONBOARD

Rex has offered its full support of National Cabinet’s decision to make face masks mandatory on all Australian domestic and international flights.



Rex National Airports Manager, David Brooksby said, “Face masks are a vital line of defence against the spread of COVID-19 and it makes sense to take this additional precaution in light of the catastrophic damage this pandemic has caused to our economy.”



“The International Air Transport Association (IATA) had recommended the wearing of face masks on-board since May 2020 and on 1 June 2020, Rex mandated the wearing of face masks at check-in counters, boarding gates, during tarmac transfers and upon disembarkation, as well as during the flight. In addition, all Rex passengers are temperature-screened at check-in.”



“Rex will always act in the best interest of its passengers and staff and will never compromise on safety even though Rex may have lost passengers who did not wish to comply, to other carriers that did not follow IATA’s guidelines.”



Rex is Australia’s largest independent regional and domestic airline operating a fleet of 60 Saab340 aircraft (pre-COVID) on 1,500 weekly flights to 59 destinations throughout all states in Australia. Rex will begin its domestic services with six 737-800s in March 2021. In addition to the airline Rex, the Rex Group comprises wholly owned subsidiaries Pel-Air Aviation (air freight, aeromedical and charter operator) and the two pilot academies, Australian Airline Pilot Academy in Wagga Wagga and Ballarat.

