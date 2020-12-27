DO YOU RECOGNISE THESE JEWELLERY ITEMS FOUND BY POLICE AT PORT AUGUSTA

Port Augusta Police are trying to reunite some items of jewellery with the owners.

It will be alleged that about 12.30pm on Tuesday 27 October, police spoke to a man riding a pushbike near the Pastoral Hotel.

Police will allege the man was in possession of a bag which contained a number of jewellery items which the man was unable to account for.

The 40-year-old Port Augusta man was arrested and charged with unlawful possession.

Port Augusta Police have made extensive inquiries over the past months but have been unable to identify any owners.

Anyone who recognises the items is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Port Augusta Police on 8648 5020. If you intend to claim the items, please take proof of ownership with you.

Description of jewellery:

item 1 – women’s gold plated Omega watch with box

item 2 – women’s gold face Longreene Electra watch face

item 3 – women’s silver ring with ‘love you’ engraved on it

item 4 – men’s stainless steel black and gold chain

item 5 – women’s costume jewellery pendant and chain

item 6 – women’s gold eternity ring

item 7 – men’s Saint Morta 28″ chain