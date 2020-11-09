FAR NORTH News & Events

FIRE BAN & FIRE DANGER RATING ADVICE FOR 10 November 2020

Coober Pedy

Issued at: 16:23 on 09 November 2020

TOTAL FIRE BANS

Media and the public are advised that TOTAL FIRE BANS have been declared for 10 November 2020 in the following Fire Ban Districts:

Northwest Pastoral – Severe
West Coast – Severe
Eastern Eyre Peninsula – Severe
Lower Eyre Peninsula – Severe
Yorke Peninsula – Extreme

Where Total Fire Bans have been declared, very hazardous fire weather conditions are predicted.

The Total Fire Ban will apply for 24 hours from midnight tonight to midnight tomorrow.

The CFS recommends that you implement your Bushfire Survival Plan.

FIRE DANGER RATING

Where fire ban districts have a forecast fire danger rating of Extreme, only well prepared, well constructed and actively defended houses are likely to offer safety during a fire.

Where fire ban districts have a forecast fire danger rating of Severe, well prepared and actively defended houses can offer safety during a fire.

If you don’t have a plan to ensure your survival, leaving early before a fire starts is your safest option.

In making your plan, you should be aware that in high fire danger conditions, essential services including mains-fed electricity and water supply may not be available due to the prevailing weather conditions.

Landowners are asked to adhere to local harvest codes of practice which are available from your local council.

Landowners are also asked to ensure that any burn-off activities conducted today are fully extinguished before midnight tonight.

Agencies are advised to activate their Total Fire Ban procedures in preparation for these predicted fire weather conditions.

For further information contact the Bushfire Information Hotline on 1800 362 361 or visit https://www.cfs.sa.gov.au

