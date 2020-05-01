COOBER PEDY News & Events

EXTENSION OF MAJOR EMERGENCY DECLARATION

By on ( Leave a comment )

(New COVID-19 update) The 28 day extension will commence at 1pm on 2 May 2020

Governor approval has been provided to extend the existing Major Emergency Declaration.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19 within South Australia, on 22 March 2020 the State Coordinator made a Declaration of a Major Emergency under the Emergency Management Act 2004.

The Governor of South Australia has now approved a further 28 day extension of the existing Declaration of a Major Emergency.

The 28 day extension will commence at 1pm on 2 May 2020.

Categories: COOBER PEDY News & Events, GENERAL News

Published by Coober Pedy Regional Times

South Australian Outback/Regional Newspaper and Community Forum Copyright material - disclaimer applies

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s